Caribbean-Japan partnership advances agenda for resilient prosperity

CASTRIES, ST. LUCIA, September 2, 2025 – The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, in collaboration with the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF) of Japan, successfully convened the first Caribbean Regional Dialogue on August 21–22, 2025, under the theme Advancing Resilient Prosperity in the Caribbean.

Hosted at the Bay Gardens Hotel in Saint Lucia, the two-day Dialogue brought together senior government officials, regional organisations, academia, civil society, private sector and youth representatives from across the OECS and broader CARICOM region to exchange experiences and explore opportunities and solutions across five key pillars: the Blue Economy, community-based tourism, agriculture and food security, economic development and trade, and climate and disaster risk reduction. Cross-cutting issues of data, gender, youth, civil society, and private-sector participation were also central to the discussions.

In his welcome to the gathering, Saint Lucia’s Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Youth Economy, Hon. Wayne Girard, described the Dialogue as “a call to conscience, a platform for cooperation, and a powerful expression of our collective Caribbean resolve.” He stressed that resilience for the region “is not merely the ability to bounce back; it is the determination to bounce forward into sustainability, inclusion, and innovation.”

Echoing this call, Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS, urged the region to reframe its global narrative. “The Caribbean is not simply vulnerable; it is a wellspring of renewable-rich grids, blue-economy innovation, community-driven tourism, and food systems transformation. We must ensure that the ambitions of the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS are translated into practical, island-centric solutions.” He proposed a series of outcome-oriented initiatives, including a Caribbean Island Systems Management Compact, a Blue Value Chains Accelerator, and a Climate-Resilient Finance Toolbox, all designed to convert policy into measurable results.

The Dialogue also served as a precursor to the Interregional Dialogue and the World Island Summit, both scheduled to be hosted in Tokyo, Japan, in 2026, where island nations from the Caribbean, Pacific, and Indian Oceans will unite to address shared challenges and opportunities.

Throughout the sessions, speakers reinforced that the Caribbean’s challenges demand collective responses and bold innovation. As Minister Girard noted, “No country can do this alone. The threats we face, whether of rising seas, declining fish stocks, or unfair global financial systems, are regional and global in scope. Our response, therefore, must be collective.”

The Dialogue concluded with participants reaffirming their determination to position the Caribbean not as a catalogue of vulnerabilities, but as a portfolio of solutions. Dr. Jules summarised this ambition: “This is more than a meeting; it is an important step toward deeper cooperation, stronger systems, and a shared Caribbean vision of peace, resilience, and prosperity.”