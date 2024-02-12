Capturing Multitudes: Kacey Jeffers’ Debut Photography Show at Frost Art Museum in Miami Sparks Reflection on Nevisian Humanity

“”

Miami, FL – Nevisian photographer Kacey Jeffers takes center stage with his inaugural solo museum exhibition, “Multitudes,” currently enchanting visitors at the Frost Art Museum in Miami until May 4th, 2024. The exhibition delves into the heart of Nevis, Jeffers’s birthplace, showcasing a collection of evocative photographs that challenge preconceptions about island life, often reduced to tourist destinations.

The video walkthrough offers an intimate exploration of Jeffers’s work, revealing communities and individuals from Nevis through his lens. Last week’s grand opening of “Kacey Jeffers: Multitudes” was a joyous occasion, attended by guests, friends of the Frost, and even FIU Transformational Donors, the Green Family Foundation team. This special gathering provided a platform for Kacey Jeffers to engage with supporters, including discussions about his artistic journey and the crucial role played by sponsors in making exhibitions like his a reality.

In addition to the visual feast presented by Jeffers’s photography, an enlightening discussion between the artist and Frost Art Museum’s Assistant Curator Yady Rivero took place. The conversation explored Jeffers’s background, the themes woven into his work, and the stories he unveils through his captivating photography.

“Multitudes” goes beyond picturesque compositions; it prompts contemplation of the humanity residing in Nevis, challenging stereotypes associated with islands. The exhibition is a part of the annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Exhibition Series at the Frost Art Museum, made possible through the support of the Dorothea and Steven Green Endowment, FIU’s African and African Diaspora Studies program, and FIU’s College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA).

Kacey Jeffers, a self-taught artist born in 1988, employs his lens to capture the energy conveyed by people. His photography skillfully balances the compositional richness of fashion photography with a humanistic approach, aiming to portray his subjects with authentic grace.

Growing up in Nevis, Jeffers, influenced by the aesthetics of America’s Next Top Model, developed a keen interest in fashion photography, eventually forging a path as a photographer himself. His 2020 series, UNIFORM, brought him back to Nevis, documenting the lives of students across fourteen schools, providing a poignant glimpse into the inner world of school children.

“Multitudes” encapsulates various projects, all deeply rooted in Nevisian life. Jeffers, beyond crafting visually stunning and introspective photographs, is driven by a commitment to representation. He seeks to bring the faces and bodies of his island community into broader conversations surrounding aesthetics, beauty, and tourism.

As visitors wander through the exhibition, Jeffers’s lens invites them to see beyond the surface, challenging them to contemplate the multitudes that make up the vibrant tapestry of Nevisian humanity.

Location: FIU Frost Art Museum, Modesto Maidique Campus, 10975 SW 17th St, Miami, FL 33199

Contact: frost.fiu.edu@frostartmuseum