U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT SAYS 36 COUNTRIES — INCLUDING ST. KITTS & NEVIS — WERE OFFICIALLY NOTIFIED OF POSSIBLE VISA BANS . PM DREW DENIES: “WE RECEIVED NOTHING!” — DIPLOMATIC FIRESTORM IGNITES OVER TRAVEL BAN CONFUSION

Basseterre, St. Kitts — June 23, 2025 | Times Caribbean Global News Desk

A diplomatic showdown is brewing after Tammy Bruce of the U.S. State Department publicly confirmed that all 36 countries, reportedly facing possible U.S. travel restrictions, were officially informed through diplomatic channels—including Saint Kitts and Nevis.

But in a stunning twist, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has categorically denied receiving any such communication, insisting that no formal notice of a U.S. travel ban or restriction has been delivered to his administration.

“This administration has received no official notice of any travel ban or restriction on our citizens,” PM Drew declared during an interview on The Edge on ZIZ Radio.

STATE DEPARTMENT vs ST. KITTS: WHO’S TELLING THE TRUTH?

Tammy Bruce’s bombshell revelation—made during a press briefing in Washington—has sparked confusion and concern across the Caribbean and beyond. Bruce claimed that “all embassies and diplomatic representatives of the 36 nations involved were formally notified”, refuting claims from leaders like Dr. Drew who have said otherwise.

According to Bruce, “the notifications were issued through normal diplomatic procedures, including written notes to the respective U.S. embassies and missions.”

Yet, PM Drew insists that neither his office nor his diplomats received any official notification, stating:

“From the moment we saw the reports, we moved immediately through all appropriate diplomatic channels… The U.S. Embassy in Barbados confirmed they had not received any formal communication about this so-called list.”

DIPLOMATIC SCRAMBLE BEHIND THE SCENES

Dr. Drew confirmed urgent action was taken:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was immediately activated

Communication was made with the U.S. Embassy in Barbados

Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin held a meeting with the U.S. State Department

held a meeting with the Government continues to monitor the situation and push for clarification

“Yes, the rumor is circulating. Yes, it’s concerning. But we’ve been working diplomatic channels from day one to deal with it proactively,” Drew stated.

SO, CAN KITTITIANS STILL TRAVEL TO THE U.S.?

According to Prime Minister Drew: Yes.

“Our people can travel to the United States. They can apply for visas. Everything remains totally normal.”

Despite public fears, no changes to visa or travel status for citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis have been implemented — for now.

PUBLIC REACTION MIXED: CALLS FOR TRANSPARENCY AND URGENCY

While some citizens praise the government’s swift diplomatic engagement, others are calling for greater transparency.

“If the U.S. says they notified us, and our leaders say they didn’t — somebody isn’t telling the truth,” said one local political analyst. “This is more than just a travel issue — it’s about trust, national image, and how we manage foreign affairs.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

With conflicting accounts and rising anxiety among travelers and citizens alike, all eyes are now on Washington and Basseterre as both sides try to reconcile the discrepancy.

As international scrutiny mounts, one thing is clear: the fallout from this controversy could reshape regional diplomacy and raise serious questions about the effectiveness of St. Kitts and Nevis’ foreign engagement strategy.

Stay tuned to Times Caribbean Global for breaking developments on this unfolding diplomatic dilemma.