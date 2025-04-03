BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – In a political landscape where missteps are often more common than triumphs, Minister of the Creative Economy, Hon. Samal Duggins, can boast of one singular masterstroke—his decision to retain Shannon Hawley as Chairperson of the St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Committee. This lone act of brilliance has propelled Sugar Mas to record-breaking heights, proving that when Duggins gets it right, the results are undeniable.

A Smart Call That Delivered Big!

By keeping Hawley at the helm, Minister Duggins has reaped the rewards of competent leadership, watching Sugar Mas 53 explode into a $21 million economic powerhouse.

The Biggest Carnival Ever! Over 6,000 revelers stormed J’ouvert , with 3,000 masqueraders parading through the streets.

Over , with parading through the streets. Tourism Boom! RLB Airport recorded its highest-ever arrivals , with up to 40% of active attendees being visitors .

RLB Airport recorded its , with up to . An Economic Lifeline! The carnival injected millions into hospitality, transportation, retail, food, beverage, and banking sectors.

Hawley, a proven and dynamic leader, praised the minister for setting the vision that transformed the carnival from a local festivity into a global attraction.

“In September 2022, Minister Duggins gave us a bold but achievable mandate, and we delivered. Sugar Mas is now a force to be reckoned with,” she stated.

But Where Is This Leadership Elsewhere?

While Duggins’ decision to retain Hawley was his smartest and only notable achievement, the same level of brilliance and decisive action is sorely lacking elsewhere in his portfolio.

✅ In Sports: National athletes are still pleading for better facilities and funding, while other Caribbean nations sprint ahead in development.

✅ In Agriculture: Farmers continue to struggle with poor infrastructure, market access, and lack of meaningful government support.

✅ In Medicinal Cannabis: What was once hyped as an economic game-changer has stalled under his watch, with no real framework for industry development.

✅ In the Creative Economy: While Sugar Mas thrives, other cultural sectors remain neglected, and artists struggle without tangible backing.

Sugar Mas 54: The Only Bright Spot on His Record?

As preparations for Sugar Mas 54 kick off, it is clear that Duggins has the ability to support and grow successful initiatives—but only if he chooses to act decisively.

With the Miss St. Kitts-Nevis Queen Pageant cash prize increased to $25,000, the slogan competition open to the public, and stakeholder meetings underway, the carnival is already on course for another historic edition.

But the big question remains: If Duggins can recognize and support strong leadership in carnival, why hasn’t he done the same in sports, agriculture, and medicinal cannabis?

Until he demonstrates this level of leadership across his full ministerial portfolio, his decision to retain Shannon Hawley will remain his one and only true success—a lone bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming tenure.