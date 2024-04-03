Prime Minister Drew Provides Update on Citizens Following Earthquake in Taiwan

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis, April 3, 2024 (Press Secretary, PMO) – Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew took to social media early this morning (April 3, 2024) to inform the citizens of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis about the status of fellow nationals residing in the Republic of China (Taiwan) following the devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake.



Prime Minister Drew stated that he reached out to His Excellency Donya Francis, Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan), to ascertain the status and well-being of the nationals there.



“I know it’s after 3 in the morning, but I had to call our Ambassador to Taiwan, HE Donya Francis, to enquire about our citizens there. He reported that all are well,” the Prime Minister assured the public.



In a subsequent update, Prime Minister Drew shared, “I spoke to Ambassador Michael Lin, Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, and he has updated that there are now 7 confirmed deaths, 736 injuries, and 77 persons who were rescued.”

Scene from BBC News of the aftermath of the 7.4 magnitude earthquake in the Republic of China (Taiwan)











According to reports from BBC News, this earthquake is considered the most powerful in 25 years. The quake struck Taiwan’s east coast, severely impacting infrastructure in the mountainous region of Hualien and the capital city Taipei. It caused landslides and left some buildings leaning at precarious angles, posing challenges for rescue teams.



Expressing solidarity with the people of Taiwan, Prime Minister Drew stated, “Our hearts and prayers are with the people of Taiwan at this time. Our citizens continue to be safe. Let’s keep our citizens in our prayers and thank God for keeping them safe. Let’s also pray for all of the people of Taiwan and wish them well.”



The Government of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis remains committed to supporting its citizens abroad and stands ready to assist as needed.

-30-