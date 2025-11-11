ST. KITTS NATIONAL DOLAN WILLIAMS HONOURED AS MONMOUTH COUNTY ESP OF THE YEAR



From the classrooms of Asbury Park to the memories of his Caribbean homeland, St. Kitts native Dolan Williams shines as a role model of humility, hard work, and heart in U.S. education.

Asbury Park, New Jersey / Basseterre, St. Kitts — The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is once again in the spotlight on the international stage, as St. Kitts-born Dolan Williams has been named the 2025–2026 Monmouth County Educational Support Professional (ESP) of the Year in New Jersey, United States.

Williams, who serves as Head Custodian at Bradbury Elementary School within the Asbury Park Board of Education, has worked in the district since 2013. Known for his work ethic, kindness, and ability to connect with students, he has become a beloved figure within the school community.

“When the students and staff come back into the building, there’s a new bright light that’s shining,” Williams said, describing the excitement that fills the halls when school is in session.

From St. Kitts to Success in the U.S.

Born on the island of Saint Christopher (St. Kitts), Williams moved to the United States as a teenager — a transition that brought both challenges and opportunities.

“I was 15 years old when I came to the United States,” he recalled. “As a young teen, I didn’t understand why I had to leave home and come here. I was frustrated and missing home. As I grew up, my awareness became brighter.”

Despite the cultural shock, Williams embraced his new environment, applying the values of discipline, humility, and respect that were instilled in him back home. Today, he uses his personal story to inspire students — especially those who, like him, are immigrants navigating a new world.

“I like to get to know the students and learn their names,” he said. “I try to spend time with the kids who stand out as troublemakers. Maybe I can help solve the problem, but even if I cannot, I try to make the day a little easier for them.”

A Career Built on Hard Work and Heart

Williams’s professional journey began under the Job Training Partnership Act (JTPA) — a federal program that equipped young people with life skills and work experience.

“It helped students be responsible, earn money, learn how to manage it, and maybe assist their families,” he said. “It taught me a lot.”

After graduating high school in 1995, Williams entered the workforce and, in 2013, accepted a custodial position in the Asbury Park School District. Over the years, he has become known for his meticulous attention to detail, leadership, and the pride he takes in maintaining a clean, safe, and welcoming school environment.

“During the summer, the work becomes even more intense,” he explained. “We’re pulling out desks, wiping everything down, changing the lights, replacing ceiling tiles — bringing the shine and cleanliness back before the students and staff return.”

Recognition for the “Forgotten Ones”

Now, as Monmouth County ESP of the Year, Williams says he feels humbled and deeply honored.

“I still cannot believe it,” he said. “I’ve been keeping my head down and focusing on the goal. I haven’t been working to achieve any honors — I’ve been working to be a better individual, someone the kids and staff can count on.”

Williams also advocates for greater recognition of Educational Support Professionals, who he believes are often overlooked despite being essential to the education system’s success.

“Custodians are the first in the building and the last to leave,” Williams noted. “Sometimes our contributions are forgotten. I’d like to see more attention paid to all of our efforts.”

A Kittitian Beacon Abroad

The St. Kitts-Nevis diaspora community in the U.S. has praised Williams’s achievement, calling it a powerful reminder of how the nation’s values — resilience, integrity, and service — continue to make an impact around the world.

From the Caribbean to New Jersey, Dolan Williams’s story is one of perseverance, purpose, and pride — a shining example of how one Kittitian’s quiet dedication can light up an entire community.

Times Caribbean salutes Dolan Williams — a son of St. Kitts whose journey from the classrooms of the Caribbean to the corridors of Asbury Park stands as a testament to excellence, humility, and heart.