DR. JEROME THOMAS AWARDED STAR OF MERIT AS AGRICULTURE OPEN DAY & MARINE EXPO TO BE HELD IN HIS HONOUR

Basseterre, St. Kitts – September 22, 2025 — The 30th Agriculture Open Day & Marine Expo in St. Kitts will not simply be another showcase of food security, innovation, and sustainability. This year’s landmark edition will be steeped in history, legacy, and gratitude as the Federation pauses to honour one of its finest sons, Dr. Jerome Thomas, C.S.M., recently awarded the Star of Merit for his distinguished service in agriculture and rural development.

The two-day event, set for Thursday, October 2nd and Friday, October 3rd, 2025, at the Royal Basseterre Valley National Park, will be hosted under the theme “Celebrating 30 Years: From Soil to Sea; The Journey to Sustainability.” At the centre of this milestone celebration will be Dr. Thomas, whose name is now etched not only in the annals of local agricultural advancement but also in the regional and international frameworks that shaped food production and rural livelihoods for nearly five decades.

A Pioneer in Agricultural Leadership

Dr. Thomas’s journey began humbly in 1974 when he entered the Department of Agriculture in St. Kitts as a young trainee. At the time, the Federation’s agricultural landscape was undergoing dramatic change, marked by the decline of sugar dominance and the urgent need for diversification. His early years as a research officer sharpened his focus on sustainable farming techniques, crop diversification, and the modernization of farming practices.

By 1995, Dr. Thomas rose to the rank of Director of Agriculture, a position he held with distinction for 12 years until 2007. His tenure coincided with some of the most turbulent yet transformative years in the Federation’s agricultural history—when the industry grappled with globalization, dwindling preferential trade agreements, and the eventual closure of the sugar industry in 2005.

As Director, he not only guided farmers through these uncertain transitions but also became a leading voice in reshaping policy for food security, advocating for fisheries development, and building resilience into the agricultural sector long before “climate change” became the global rallying cry it is today.

Service Beyond Borders: The FAO Years

After his directorship, Dr. Thomas was tapped to serve in advisory and leadership roles that extended beyond the Federation’s shores. From 2008 to 2010, he worked at the FAO Sub-Regional Office in Barbados as a project coordinator. His role in implementing a European Union-funded programme was pivotal in helping the Windward Islands transition out of the banana industry, supporting rural communities in restructuring their economies toward more sustainable livelihoods.

On September 8, 2010, Dr. Thomas reached another career peak when he was appointed FAO Representative for Jamaica, The Bahamas, and Belize, with his office based in Kingston, Jamaica. In this capacity, he influenced agricultural and food security policies across three nations, promoting resilience, food safety, and sustainable fisheries. His work further cemented the reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis as a source of global expertise in agriculture and rural development.

Honoured at Home, Celebrated Regionally

Dr. Thomas’s contributions have long been acknowledged across the Caribbean and by international partners. Yet, the decision to bestow on him the Star of Merit (C.S.M.) and to make him the patron of the 30th Agriculture Open Day & Marine Expo represents a deeply symbolic homecoming. It is an affirmation that his decades of service—beginning in the soil of St. Kitts and branching out into the wider Caribbean—have left an indelible mark.

The event’s theme, “From Soil to Sea: The Journey to Sustainability,” aptly mirrors Dr. Thomas’s career, which has consistently emphasized the interconnectedness of agriculture, fisheries, and rural development. His philosophy has always been that the survival and prosperity of small island states depend on nurturing both land and sea resources with innovation, equity, and long-term vision.

Looking Ahead: The Thomas Legacy

As the Federation commemorates 30 years of Agriculture Open Day, it does so by honouring a man whose career trajectory reflects the resilience and creativity of the very industry he served. Dr. Jerome Thomas stands as a testament to the power of knowledge, persistence, and vision in transforming not just an economy but also the livelihoods of countless families.

His recognition at this year’s Agriculture Open Day is more than ceremonial—it is an educational moment for the next generation. It reminds young Kittitians and Nevisians that agriculture, often underestimated, remains one of the most vital pillars of national survival, food sovereignty, and regional cooperation.

In the words of one local farmer, “Dr. Thomas never just talked about farming—he lived it, he taught it, and he transformed it into a pathway of dignity for our people.”

As the Caribbean celebrates Caribbean Week of Agriculture 2025 alongside this event, St. Kitts proudly takes centre stage by honouring one of its own—an agricultural statesman whose career bridges the Federation’s past struggles, present resilience, and future possibilities.

Event Details

Royal Basseterre Valley National Park, Kim Collins Highway, St. Kitts

Thursday, October 2nd, 9 AM–10 PM

Friday, October 3rd, 9 AM–Midnight