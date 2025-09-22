FOUR SEASONS NEVIS WELCOMES NEW GENERAL MANAGER AVI PHOOKAN

Pinney’s Beach, Nevis – September 22, 2025 — The legendary Four Seasons Resort Nevis has ushered in a new chapter of leadership, announcing the appointment of Avi Phookan as its new General Manager. Phookan steps into this prestigious role with over two decades of global luxury hospitality experience, bringing with him a record of transformational leadership, sustainability-driven innovation, and a deep familiarity with the Caribbean.

A Global Hospitality Executive with Caribbean Roots

Phookan is no stranger to the Federation or the wider region. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions at both the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman and the St. Kitts Marriott, experiences that gave him a unique appreciation for the distinctive character, warmth, and potential of Caribbean tourism. His return to the Federation as General Manager of Four Seasons Nevis signals both a homecoming and a reinvestment in the island’s luxury tourism future.

Globally, Phookan’s career has spanned Dubai, Doha, Charleston, New Orleans, Belize, Hawaii, and beyond, where he has excelled in resort repositioning, pre-opening management, and brand development. His most recent posting was as General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii, where he elevated guest experiences and championed sustainability initiatives. Under his leadership, the property secured the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council Gold Award and EarthCheck Certification—first-time recognitions that underscore his commitment to environmental stewardship and community partnership.

Leadership Philosophy: Sustainability Meets Luxury

Phookan’s leadership reflects a modern ethos in global hospitality: that luxury and sustainability are not mutually exclusive but complementary forces. His record demonstrates success in aligning financial turnaround strategies with qualitative measures such as guest satisfaction, environmental responsibility, and staff development.

Industry recognition has followed him across continents, with accolades from Forbes Travel Guide, Condé Nast, Travel & Leisure, Virtuoso Network, AAA, and World Travel Awards, among others. His projects have been featured by leading media houses such as CNN, BBC Good Food, and Food & Wine Magazine, attesting to his ability to create destinations that resonate globally.

Nevis: A New Chapter in a Storied Career

At Four Seasons Nevis, Phookan inherits a resort with iconic status in the Caribbean luxury market. Located on Pinney’s Beach with sweeping views of Nevis Peak, the property boasts 189 rooms and suites, over 50 private villas, five distinctive dining venues, world-class tennis facilities, and a Robert Trent Jones II-designed golf course. It is celebrated not just for its amenities but for its sense of place, blending Caribbean charm with Four Seasons’ hallmark service excellence.

Phookan’s arrival comes at a pivotal time when the Caribbean’s hospitality industry is both recovering from global disruptions and redefining its value proposition in an increasingly competitive luxury market. His expertise in strategic repositioning and sustainability certifications positions Nevis to maintain its leadership as a top-tier destination while appealing to a new generation of eco-conscious, experience-driven travelers.

Community and Economic Significance

The appointment carries significance not only for the resort but for the wider Nevisian and Kittitian economies. Four Seasons Resort Nevis is one of the Federation’s largest employers and a critical anchor in the tourism sector. Phookan’s emphasis on staff development and community engagement—demonstrated in previous roles—offers renewed promise for local workforce empowerment, skills training, and economic integration.

Moreover, his multi-regional expertise in North America, the Caribbean, EMEA, and Central America ensures that Nevis remains globally competitive while preserving its authenticity. His decision to “call Nevis home,” as he described, is expected to strengthen the resort’s bond with the local community and reinforce its role as a cultural and economic partner.

A Vision for the Future

In accepting his new role, Avi Phookan has signaled enthusiasm for writing the next chapter of Four Seasons Nevis’s story. His blend of results-driven leadership, sustainability advocacy, and global perspective offers both continuity and innovation at a resort long recognized as a Caribbean jewel.

For Nevis, his appointment represents more than a managerial transition—it reflects the island’s ongoing ability to attract top-tier leadership talent, ensuring that its tourism product remains not just competitive but exemplary in a fast-evolving luxury landscape.

As the resort’s new steward, Phookan’s challenge will be to balance tradition with transformation, preserving the warmth and charm that define Nevis while charting bold new horizons for the Four Seasons brand.