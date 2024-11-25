St. Kitts’ Deverson Warner Appointed Area Vice President of Personal Banking at RBC Trinidad and Tobago

Deverson Warner, a distinguished financial leader from St. Kitts, has been appointed as the Area Vice President of Personal Banking at RBC, Trinidad and Tobago. This prestigious role marks another milestone in Warner’s illustrious 16-year career with the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), where he has consistently delivered innovative and strategic banking solutions across the Caribbean.

In his new position, Warner will oversee a dynamic and highly skilled sales solutions team in Trinidad, focusing on delivering specialized and tailored personal banking solutions to clients. With a proven track record in executive management, consumer lending, and retail banking, Warner’s expertise promises to enhance the bank’s client offerings and operational excellence.

A Career of Excellence

Warner’s journey at RBC spans various leadership roles, including Managing Director of RBC FINCO in The Bahamas and Director of Cash Transformation for Caribbean Banking. His initiatives have not only driven significant growth in mortgage and insurance segments but also pioneered the adoption of cashless payment solutions across the region, earning him a reputation as a forward-thinking leader in the financial services sector.

Skills and Vision

Armed with an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Liverpool and a Diploma in Financial Services from the University of Manchester, Warner brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic vision to his new role. His leadership style emphasizes team building, client-focused innovation, and sustainable growth, aligning perfectly with RBC’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking experiences.

Impact and Aspirations

As Warner transitions into this pivotal role in Trinidad and Tobago, his focus will remain on empowering his team, driving client satisfaction, and contributing to RBC’s regional success. His appointment not only highlights his personal achievements but also underscores the potential of Caribbean professionals on the global stage.

This latest achievement reaffirms Warner’s dedication to excellence and his ongoing contribution to the evolution of the banking industry in the Caribbean. St. Kitts and Nevis proudly celebrates one of its own making strides in international finance.