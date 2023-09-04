Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris’ Legacy Inspires Historic Reduction in Dialysis Costs by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew
In an announcement today, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis has followed in the footsteps of his predecessor, the esteemed 3rd Prime Minister , Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris. Inspired by Dr. Harris’ pioneering administration that slashed hemodialysis costs by 50%, reducing fees from $800 to $400, Prime Minister Drew has unveiled his government’s decision to continue this legacy by further reducing hemodialysis service fees by 50%, bringing the cost down to a mere $200.This move coincides with the JNF General Hospital’s celebration of the anniversary of its Hemodialysis Unit. Health Minister Drew emphasized, “This cost reduction will provide much-needed financial relief to patients who depend on these vital services, reflecting our paramount concern for our people’s well-being.”
