STATE SENATOR JOSEPH ADDABBO FACES GROWING CRITICISM AS ALBERT BALDEO EMERGES AS A VOCAL CHALLENGER IN QUEENS POLITICS

Queens, New York — Longtime community advocate and Guyanese-American political figure Albert Baldeo is once again positioning himself as a major voice in New York politics, as discussions intensify surrounding leadership, representation, and accountability in New York’s 15th State Senate District currently represented by Joseph Addabbo Jr..

Baldeo, a continuously re-elected District Leader in Richmond Hill’s “Little Guyana,” is seeking to expand his political influence by pursuing the larger State Senate seat, arguing that the district needs more aggressive advocacy, stronger legislative leadership, and deeper engagement with immigrant and working-class communities.

A former attorney in both Guyana and the United States, Baldeo has built a reputation over decades as a vocal advocate for Caribbean and immigrant communities in Queens. Supporters describe him as a fearless and persistent activist willing to challenge political establishments and government systems on issues affecting ordinary residents.

According to public records and historical election reports, Baldeo previously mounted a significant challenge in the 2006 State Senate race against longtime Republican incumbent Serphin R. Maltese, losing by a narrow margin after what was considered one of the district’s closest races in years.

Political observers note that Baldeo later supported Addabbo’s successful 2008 campaign against Maltese, a race that ultimately shifted control of the district to Democrats.

However, Baldeo now argues that Addabbo’s lengthy tenure has failed to produce the transformative leadership many constituents expected.

In sharp criticism of the incumbent senator, Baldeo contends that after more than 17 years in office, Addabbo has become increasingly disconnected from the realities facing residents in communities such as Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park, and Woodhaven. He alleges that many constituents remain frustrated over quality-of-life issues, economic challenges, public services, and the pace of meaningful legislative progress.

Addabbo, who has represented the 15th Senate District since 2009, has maintained a visible presence in Queens politics and currently chairs the New York State Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee.

Baldeo’s supporters, however, argue that the district now requires a more outspoken and activist-oriented representative capable of elevating immigrant concerns to the highest levels of government.

Beyond local politics, Baldeo has also gained recognition within Caribbean-American circles for his advocacy surrounding Guyana’s territorial controversy with Venezuela. He has repeatedly called for stronger U.S. diplomatic engagement and has publicly urged American lawmakers and federal agencies to support Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

His advocacy has also extended into community legal activism. Baldeo has highlighted his role in pushing accessibility improvements in Queens, including legal efforts connected to elevator access at subway stations serving immigrant-heavy neighborhoods in Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park.

Supporters further credit him with assisting immigrants navigating emergency travel matters, healthcare access, and government bureaucracy, particularly among Caribbean and South Asian communities.

Political analysts say Baldeo’s candidacy could energize Caribbean-American voters and immigrant communities seeking greater representation and grassroots activism within New York politics.

The growing political conversation also reflects the increasing influence of Guyanese and broader Caribbean communities in Queens, one of the most diverse political landscapes in the United States.

Baldeo’s campaign messaging has centered heavily on community empowerment, immigrant advocacy, public accountability, and restoring what he describes as “people-centered representation.”

As political campaigning intensifies ahead of upcoming electoral contests in New York, attention is expected to focus on whether Baldeo’s grassroots support and longstanding activism can translate into broader electoral momentum against an established incumbent with deep institutional ties.

The 15th Senate District includes several neighborhoods in central and southern Queens, including Richmond Hill, Ozone Park, Woodhaven, Glendale, and portions of South Ozone Park and Rego Park.