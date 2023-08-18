DR. HANLEY SAYS CONSTRUCTION OF A BRAND-NEW BHS WILL CREATE EMPLOYMENT FOR LOCAL SMALL BUSINESSES INCLUDING SEVERAL CONTRACTORS

by SKNISEditor

August 17, 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 17, 2023 (SKNIS): Deputy Prime and Minister of Education the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley said the construction of the Basseterre High School (BHS) will benefit not just one local contractor but many.



Minister Hanley said this during his appearance on the radio and television show ‘In Focus’ on August 16 where he discussed the ongoing plans for the Basseterre High School.



“After assuming the position of Minister of Education, I thought it was necessary to start working immediately to ensure that we are able to rebuild a brand-new Basseterre High School on the original site,” he said.



He said that the work on the school provided employment for several small businesses.



“We started the demolition of the buildings, and we were able to assist quite a number of small businesses,” Dr. Hanley said.



He said that the process of getting small businesses to bid was a strategic process because “We needed to make sure that we touch as many hearts as possible.”



“Whoever ends up winning the bid, one might be able to do the eastern campus and another company might win the bid to do the western campus,” Minister Hanley said.



“I also believe with what we are thinking, many other small businesses will be able to benefit. Because of the time frame in which the buildings have to be demolished, the companies might not necessarily have all of the resources available to them at the time,” he said.