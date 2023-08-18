POST-CABINET BRIEFING FOR MONDAY, AUGUST 14, 2023

by SKNISEditor

August 16, 2023

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 15, 2023 (Cabinet Secretariat): Under the leadership of Prime Minister, The Honourable Dr Terrance Drew, the Cabinet Ministers convened on Monday, August 14th, 2023 and made essential decisions to enhance the well-being of our people.

The Cabinet approved-in-principle the operationalization of a new pension plan for all civil servants (including government auxiliary workers) which will guarantee that they receive mandatory benefits upon their retirement. In this regard, the Cabinet received a comprehensive presentation from Accountant-General, Mr Levi Bradshaw, who outlined the steps needed to advance the process toward effective implementation of the pension plan, in accordance with the Pensions (Amendment) Act of 2012. The Cabinet has pledged support in order to ensure enhanced standard of living and quality of life for all government employees upon retirement. More information on the new pension plan will be provided in the coming months.

The Cabinet approved two measures targeting our education sector, namely:

Enhanced financial support for all public and private nurseries, daycares and preschools on St. Kitts, and A back-to-school voucher initiative for all primary and secondary school students in commemoration of our nation’s Fortieth Anniversary of Independence.

More details will be shared with the public subsequently.

During the U.S-Caribbean Leaders Meeting in The Bahamas in June 2023, United States Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has begun the process to establish two new embassies and an additional diplomatic support presence in the Eastern Caribbean. In this regard, the Cabinet has taken the decision to have St. Kitts and Nevis host a US Embassy to strengthen the relationship and partnership with the United States of America. The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to regularly meet with and engage US officials on this subject and awaits the decision of the US with optimism.