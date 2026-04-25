Diplomat Turns Novelist: Former St. Kitts-Nevis Envoy Carlisle Richardson Set to Shake Up Crime Fiction with The Soft Underbelly

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts & Nevis, April 25, 2026 — Former St. Kitts and Nevis diplomat, international relations scholar, and former Ambassador to the United Nations, Carlisle Richardson, is preparing to make waves in the literary world with the upcoming release of his debut crime thriller, The Soft Underbelly, set for global publication on June 1, 2026.

Richardson, a proud son of St. Kitts and Nevis and currently based in Australia, has long built an impressive career in diplomacy, academia, and international development. Now, he is entering an entirely new arena — fiction writing — with a gripping political crime novel that promises to place the Caribbean at the center of global intrigue.

Caribbean Storytelling Meets International Suspense

Far from an ordinary detective novel, The Soft Underbelly blends Caribbean politics, murder, espionage, arms trafficking, and international conflict into one explosive narrative.

The novel follows local police officer Gerald Brookes and MI6 operative Fiona Sawyer as they race to solve the murder of a customs officer while uncovering a wider conspiracy involving a coup plot, criminal networks, and an assassination scheme with global consequences.

According to advance publication notes, the story explores:

Political collusion to overthrow a sitting Prime Minister

International weapons trafficking

A shadowy expatriate on a Caribbean island

A revenge plot that could reignite a decades-old international conflict

From Basseterre to the United Nations

Richardson’s own life story reads like a novel itself.

He previously served in the Foreign Service of St. Kitts and Nevis, including as Ambassador to the United Nations, and later worked as an Economic Affairs Officer within the UN system. His deep understanding of diplomacy, global power structures, and small-state politics gives the book a realism few fiction writers can replicate.

Now a lecturer in International Relations in Melbourne, Australia, Richardson says the inspiration for the novel came from a desire to tell Caribbean stories from a perspective often missing in international publishing.

He has explained that while many thrillers focus on global powers, the Caribbean’s role in world affairs is often overlooked despite centuries of strategic importance, geopolitical influence, and hidden intrigue.

Filling a Gap in Caribbean Crime Fiction

Richardson also revealed that part of the motivation behind writing the book came during the pandemic, when he struggled to find enough Caribbean crime novels to read.

That realization reportedly pushed him to create the type of story he himself wanted to see on bookshelves — one where Caribbean people, places, and politics were central, not background scenery.

The result is a sophisticated thriller where island realities intersect with international consequences.

Already an Accomplished Writer

Though this is his first novel, Richardson is no stranger to publishing.

He has written extensively on international affairs and previously authored the non-fiction title Island Journeys: The Impact of the Island Way of Life at Home and Abroad. His short fiction has appeared in respected publications including Litro Magazine, Lolwe Magazine, Bookends, and Mystery Tribune.

He also recently released a children’s picture book, Rose Grows Veggies, centered on sustainability and community values.

Caribbean Pride on the Global Bookshelf

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Richardson’s literary debut represents more than a personal achievement — it is another example of nationals from the Federation excelling on the world stage.

From diplomacy to academia and now fiction, Carlisle Richardson continues to showcase the intellectual and creative power of small-island talent.

When The Soft Underbelly hits shelves this June, readers around the world may discover what many in St. Kitts and Nevis already know: Caribbean stories are rich, compelling, and ready for the spotlight.

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