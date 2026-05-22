COURT AWARDS OVER EC$1.1 MILLION TO WOMAN INJURED IN TDC PARKING LOT FALL



BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, May 22, 2026 — The High Court in St. Christopher and Nevis has awarded more than EC$1.1 million in damages to Jennifer Archibald following a decade-long legal battle arising from injuries she sustained after a fall in the parking lot of TDC Group.

In a judgment delivered on March 31, 2026, Justice Tamara Gill reassessed damages after the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal ordered the matter returned to the High Court for a fresh determination regarding loss of earnings.

The case originated from an incident on December 21, 2016, when Jennifer Archibald reportedly slipped and fell in TDC’s parking lot, sustaining injuries that later became the subject of negligence and occupier’s liability proceedings against the company.

A previous High Court ruling handed down in March 2022 had already found in favour of Archibald, awarding compensation for several categories of damages including medical expenses, travel costs, pain and suffering, and loss of earnings. However, the matter returned to the courts after TDC appealed the ruling while Archibald cross-appealed aspects relating to the assessment of damages.

On October 1, 2025, the Court of Appeal dismissed TDC’s appeal but allowed Archibald’s cross-appeal, directing that the issue of loss of earnings be reassessed by a different High Court judge.

In her reassessment ruling, Justice Gill determined that the claimant’s calculations complied with the binding guidance provided by the appellate court. The judge also rejected submissions advanced by the defendant, noting that they improperly considered the claimant’s pension despite contrary directions from the Court of Appeal.

The court awarded Archibald special damages totaling EC$462,376.06, broken down as follows:

EC$37,926.16 for medical care

EC$19,692.78 for travel expenses

EC$258,461.71 for loss of income up to trial

EC$87,776.35 for loss of gratuity payments

EC$58,519.06 for loss of annual pension

General damages totaled EC$635,341.55 and included:

EC$65,000 for pain and suffering and loss of amenities

EC$307,006.20 for loss of future earnings between ages 50 and 55

EC$263,335.35 for future loss of pension

The total damages award reached EC$1,097,717.61. After interest on special damages was added, the final judgment sum increased to EC$1,141,453.31.

Justice Gill further ordered that TDC pay interest at a rate of five percent per annum from the date of judgment until the award is fully satisfied. The company was also ordered to pay prescribed legal costs amounting to EC$97,993.60.

The court additionally directed that EC$93,060 previously paid by the defendant be deducted from the final judgment amount.

The ruling marks one of the more significant personal injury awards handed down in St. Kitts and Nevis in recent years and highlights the legal responsibilities businesses may face under negligence and occupier’s liability laws where public safety concerns arise on commercial premises.