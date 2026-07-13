EASTERN CARIBBEAN LEADERS UNITE AS EU VISA PRESSURE PUTS BILLION-DOLLAR CBI PROGRAMMES AT A CROSSROADS

Regional governments announce high-level Brussels mission, defend sweeping reforms and demand economic safeguards for small island states

ROSEAU, Dominica, July 10, 2026 — Eastern Caribbean leaders have mounted a coordinated diplomatic response to growing European Union concerns surrounding Citizenship by Investment programmes, warning that any major change to existing arrangements must take account of the severe economic vulnerabilities facing small island developing states.

Prime ministers from the five participating CBI jurisdictions met in Roseau, Dominica, under the chairmanship of Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, to assess recent communication from the European Commission and the implications of the EU’s revised visa suspension mechanism.

The high-level meeting brought together Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre of Saint Lucia and Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis. Prime Minister Godwin Friday of St. Vincent and the Grenadines was also present.

Leaders announce urgent Brussels mission

In one of the clearest signs yet of the seriousness of the regional concern, the leaders agreed to undertake a high-level mission to Brussels at the earliest appropriate opportunity.

The delegation intends to engage directly with the President of the European Commission, the President of the European Council and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The mission will seek to explain the unique economic realities of the Eastern Caribbean, address concerns raised by European authorities and explore solutions that protect both EU policy interests and the development needs of the participating states.

Foreign ministers, CBI ministers, ambassadors and senior officials have also been instructed to coordinate a unified regional position and launch diplomatic outreach to key European capitals.

CBI revenues described as vital to national survival

The joint statement strongly defended the developmental importance of CBI revenues, describing the programmes as a major pillar of economic resilience and development financing.

According to the leaders, CBI income has supported climate-resilience projects, disaster recovery, infrastructure, housing, healthcare, education and fiscal stability across participating countries.

The governments argued that the programmes have also allowed vulnerable states to withstand extraordinary external shocks while reducing reliance on unsustainable borrowing.

Against that background, the leaders warned that any transition affecting such a significant source of national financing must include safeguards to prevent economic instability and the reversal of development gains.

They called for any future framework to include sustainable alternative financing, greater development cooperation, strategic investment partnerships, climate-resilience funding and economic-diversification support.

Region highlights reforms and regulatory changes

The participating governments also pushed back against any suggestion that their programmes have remained stagnant or unresponsive to international concerns.

They pointed to reforms involving strengthened due-diligence systems, enhanced information sharing, improved transparency and the implementation of regional standards.

The statement highlighted the establishment of the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority as a major advancement in regional oversight, harmonised regulation and compliance.

The leaders maintained that participating states remain committed to the highest standards of security, transparency, integrity and good governance.

EU relationship remains important

Despite the mounting pressure, the statement adopted a diplomatic tone and reaffirmed the region’s longstanding partnership with the European Union.

The leaders said they remained committed to constructive engagement, mutual respect and practical solutions rather than confrontation.

However, their collective position was equally clear: the economic consequences of any policy shift cannot be ignored.

The governments argued that solutions should be based on proportionality, partnership, shared responsibility and sustainable development.

A defining moment for the region

The announcement marks a critical new stage in the long-running debate over Caribbean CBI programmes and visa-free access to Europe.

For participating governments, the challenge is now twofold: satisfying increasingly strict international security and governance expectations while protecting revenues that have become deeply embedded in national development planning.

The planned Brussels mission will therefore be closely watched across the region.

Its outcome could help determine not only the future of CBI programmes, but also the wider economic direction of several Eastern Caribbean nations whose governments now insist that reform must not become economic punishment.