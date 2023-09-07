Deputy Prime Minister Hanley Faces Backlash for Alleged Nepotism and Conflict of Interest

****Citizens are voicing escalating concerns over Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley’s alleged exploitation of his family business, S-Crave, raising questions of nepotism and conflict of interest within the Drew administration. Hanley stands accused of utilizing S-Crave to facilitate and ship goods for the Ministry of Aging and Disability including their Seniors Prom initiative.The initiative, which grants seniors the opportunity to partake in a memorable event, has garnered praise, but now faces a cloud of controversy. Minister Hanley and his Ministry have called upon the Diaspora to contribute Prom dresses, directing them to S-Crave for shipment. The business, purportedly co-owned by Hanley, is operated by his nephew and sister.Further allegations suggest S-Crave’s involvement in previous projects overseen by Minister Hanley, including the provision of t-shirts for the summer camp and children’s March. This revelation has ignited public indignation, with many denouncing it as a glaring example of nepotism and a concerning conflict of interest within the Drew administration.