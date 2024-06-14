Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley Attends Monroe College Commencement in New York

Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Minister of Education, Hon. Geoffrey Hanley, has embarked on an overseas journey once again, this time to New York City. On June 13, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Hanley attended the 91st Commencement Ceremony of Monroe College, which took place at the iconic Radio City Music Hall.

The event marked an important milestone for the St.Kitts and Nevis graduates of Monroe College, who gathered to celebrate their academic achievements. Deputy Prime Minister Hanley’s presence at the ceremony underscores his commitment to overseas travel and engagements as well as to education and his support for students pursuing higher learning.

As the Minister with responsibility for Education, Hanley’s participation in such international events highlights the importance of fostering global educational ties and supporting students from St. Kitts and Nevis who are studying abroad. His attendance at the commencement ceremony reflects the government’s dedication to intense hectic and frequent overseas travel and engagements and encouraging educational excellence and celebrating the accomplishments of its citizens on a global stage.