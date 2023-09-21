Denrick Liburd Assumes Role as Acting CEO of the Bank of Nevis

Charlestown, Nevis (September 21st, 2023) In a significant development for the banking industry in Nevis, Denrick L. Liburd has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Nevis. With an illustrious career spanning 29 years, Denrick brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Denrick’s tenure in the banking sector showcases his proficiency in various critical areas, including business planning, risk management, and branch banking. Holding the position of Credit Manager since July 2017, he has been a pivotal figure in shaping the bank’s credit policies. Prior to this, he served as Loans Manager for three years, displaying exceptional leadership in the lending department.

Denrick’s journey in banking commenced in 1990 with Barclays Bank Plc, which later became First Caribbean International Bank and eventually CIBC First Caribbean International Bank. Over the years, he has held key positions in operations, customer service, foreign trade, and more.

Beyond his professional achievements, Denrick is a passionate sports enthusiast, particularly in the realm of cricket. His contributions extend beyond the field, as he served as the President of The Nevis Cricket Association and held directorial roles at both the Leeward Island Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies.

With an MBA from the University of Leicester, UK, Denrick Liburd is poised to lead the Bank of Nevis with a dynamic vision, underlining his commitment to the financial landscape of Nevis.