Donald Thompson’s Departure Creates Monumental Void in OECS’s Largest Indigenous Financial Institution

In a significant development, Mr. Donald Thompson, a stalwart in the financial industry, has tendered his resignation as the Chief Executive Officer of St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited. This announcement marks the end of an era for the largest indigenous banking institution in the OECS.

Thompson’s tenure at the bank spans over two decades, during which he held pivotal roles including Assistant Managing Director – Internal Audit and Compliance, and Chief Retail Banking Officer. Prior to joining the National Bank, he contributed his expertise to esteemed institutions such as the Eastern Caribbean Home Mortgage Bank and a leading BIG 4 accounting firm.

A multifaceted professional, Thompson wears many hats, currently serving as Chairman of the Eastern Caribbean Automated Clearing House Services Incorporated (ECACHSI), a crucial entity jointly owned by clearing banks in the ECCU and the ECCB. His visionary leadership played a pivotal role in establishing the first-ever automated clearing house for cheques in the Eastern Caribbean.

Thompson’s extensive contributions extend beyond the bank, as he sits on the Board of Directors of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Eastern Caribbean (St. Kitts-Nevis Branch).

Under Thompson’s stewardship, the bank experienced unparalleled success, culminating in a record-breaking profit of $188.4 million for the fiscal year ending June 2021. His exemplary leadership from 2016 to 2021 charted the course for the institution’s most prosperous years. His departure leaves an indelible void, and the institution faces the challenge of filling the shoes of this remarkable leader.