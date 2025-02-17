Obituary and Funeral Arrangements for St. Kitts-Rooted Civil Rights Attorney Kiah Danielle Duggins

A Life of Service, Advocacy, and Love

The world mourns the tragic loss of civil rights attorney Kiah Danielle Duggins, who passed away in the infamous and heartbreaking Washington, D.C. airline helicopter crash. Kiah, whose roots extended to St. Kitts through her father, Dr. Maurice Duggins, left an indelible mark on her community and the world.

Dr. Duggins announced the funeral arrangements via social media, stating:

*”We have made arrangements for the celebration of life services for our beautiful daughter, Kiah:

Date: Saturday, February 22nd

Saturday, February 22nd Time: 12:00 noon

12:00 noon Location: WSU Eugene M. Metropolitan Complex, 5015 E. 29th St. N, Wichita, KS 67220″*

A Life of Accomplishments and Impact

Kiah Danielle Duggins was born on September 16, 1994, in Wichita, Kansas, to Dr. Maurice and Gwen Duggins. As the eldest of three children, she was a beloved big sister to Aisha and Donovan. From an early age, Kiah displayed intelligence, compassion, and a passion for social justice that would define her life.

A proud product of Wichita Public Schools, Kiah attended Robinson Middle School and East High School’s International Baccalaureate Program, excelling in academics, leadership, and extracurricular activities. Her remarkable achievements earned her both high school and IB diplomas when she graduated in 2013 at the top of her class.

Kiah went on to earn undergraduate degrees in International Business, Spanish, and Economics from Wichita State University in 2017, graduating Summa Cum Laude. During her time at Wichita State, she served as Michelle Obama’s policy intern at the White House, contributing to the Let Girls Learn initiative.

Her passion for service led her to a Fulbright Scholarship in Taiwan, where she taught English and embraced cultural exchange. It was during this time that Kiah felt called to pursue law, ultimately enrolling at Harvard Law School in 2018.

While at Harvard, she served as president of the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau, advocating for families facing unlawful evictions. Her commitment to justice earned her numerous accolades, including the Clinical Pro Bono Outstanding Student Award. Kiah graduated with her Juris Doctor in 2021.

Kiah began her legal career with the Civil Rights Corps in Washington, D.C., where she litigated cases challenging unconstitutional policing and bail practices. She was set to begin her new role as a law professor at Howard University in the fall of 2025, continuing her mission to inspire the next generation of civil rights advocates.

A Legacy of Light and Love

Kiah’s life extended far beyond her academic and professional accomplishments. Her joyful spirit, infectious laughter, and love for family and friends were the hallmarks of her life. She was a proud “Disney Adult,” a world traveler who explored 35 countries, and a fearless adventurer who encouraged others to see the world.

Her legacy is one of kindness, determination, and advocacy for marginalized communities. Though her life was tragically cut short, her memory and impact will continue to inspire those who were fortunate to know her.

Survived By

Kiah is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Bernice Decker, paternal grandparents George and Albertha Duggins, and uncle Sean Decker. She is survived by her parents, Dr. Maurice and Gwen Duggins; siblings, Aisha and Donovan Duggins; aunts Diane Nutt, Sandra Decker, Veronica Decker, Juanita James, Cecelia England, Elvira Gumbs, Pam Duggins, and Camella Andrews; uncles Norman Decker and Clyde Gumbs; boyfriend Adrian Ma; and a host of extended family and friends.

Celebrating Kiah’s Life

Family, friends, and all who were touched by Kiah’s life are invited to attend the celebration of life service on Saturday, February 22nd. In honor of Kiah’s memory, the family asks that attendees embrace her spirit of joy and love.

For those unable to attend, the family encourages sharing memories, photos, and stories as a testament to Kiah’s extraordinary life.

Kiah Danielle Duggins will be deeply missed, but her light will forever shine in the hearts of those who loved her.