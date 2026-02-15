Preserving Truth in the Age of Real-Time Misinformation

FEATURED COMMENTARY

By Garfield L. Angus

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a critical reality of our digital age: misinformation spreads faster than truth, and trust—once fractured—is difficult to restore.

In many societies, public distrust of institutions is rooted in historical injustices, political identity, and cultural experiences. In these contexts, peer leaders, community organisations, religious institutions, and local health workers often wield greater influence than formal state structures. Governments must therefore collaborate with trusted community voices, translating information into culturally relevant formats and local languages, while supporting grassroots communication efforts. During the pandemic, community health advocates who engaged in open dialogue successfully countered vaccine hesitancy by humanising science and addressing concerns directly.

An informed public remains the strongest defence against misinformation. Media and information literacy must be embedded into school curricula and supported by national campaigns teaching citizens how to assess credibility, understand algorithmic amplification, and recognise manipulative tactics.

Technology companies also carry responsibility. Ethical governance requires transparency in algorithms, responsible content moderation, and research into how digital platforms shape perception—balanced carefully with protections for free expression.

Crucially, institutions must treat scepticism as engagement, not rebellion. Acknowledging uncertainty and correcting errors builds trust; dismissing critics deepens suspicion.

The pandemic taught us that speed without clarity is ineffective. Trust grows from consistency and humility. Preserving credible communication is a shared civic duty—one essential to public morality, democratic legitimacy, and human wellbeing in the information age.

Garfield L. Angus

Senior Journalist, Jamaica

