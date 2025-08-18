CXC Flags Alarming Rise in Exam Cheating – Integrity of Caribbean Education Under Threat

Speaking at the May–June 2025 results release ceremony in the Cayman Islands, Dr. Nicole Manning, CXC’s Director of Operations, revealed that a shocking 80 cases of exam irregularities were recorded this year—the highest in recent history.

Her blunt assessment: “Not good. Not good.”

Smart Cheaters, Smarter Devices

According to Dr. Manning, the days when students were simply caught sneaking in cell phones are gone. Today’s cheaters are armed with smart watches and other digital gadgets, forcing CXC to expand its regulations.

“It’s no longer just the phone,” she said. “We are seeing now where the smart watches are becoming a part of the process. All unauthorised devices are now strictly prohibited.”

But the technological tricks were only part of the story. CXC reported a sharp spike in collusion, particularly at the CSEC level, where students were caught dropping and passing exam papers in coordinated moves—a scheme described as both brazen and widespread.

Harsh Penalties Loom

The consequences are severe. Dr. Manning disclosed that 40–50 percent of the offending students will have their results cancelled, while others face partial or complete disqualification depending on the offence.

“Candidates of the 80 may have different penalties,” she confirmed. “But where collusion and identical errors are found, the results will not stand.”

Investigations are ongoing in several cases where answer scripts contained suspiciously identical mistakes. Local registrars have already been informed, and affected students are awaiting final decisions.

A Crisis of Integrity

Beyond devices and exam-day tactics, Manning warned that the problem is one of values and ethics.

“We beg and plead every year,” she said, urging parents and teachers to instil a culture of honesty. “I cannot end without encouraging the ethical use of knowledge and the whole notion of integrity as you engage in the process.”

The CXC official described cheating as a direct threat to the credibility of regional education, stressing that without urgent reform, the very qualifications Caribbean students depend on could be questioned internationally.

Montserrat Results Still Pending

While students in Montserrat have already received their individual results, the Ministry of Education has yet to publish the island’s overall performance report.

The Bottom Line

With 80 cases of irregularities, collusion rings, and digital-age cheating scandals, CXC’s 2025 examinations will be remembered not only for grades, but for a wake-up call to the entire Caribbean education system.

The message from CXC is clear: integrity is not optional, and the future of Caribbean education depends on protecting it.