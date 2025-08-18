Guyana’s Amisha Ramjit Stuns Region with 25 CSEC Passes – One of the Caribbean’s Top Female Students

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – August 18, 2025 – The Caribbean is celebrating a phenomenal academic triumph as Amisha Ramjit of Guyana emerged as one of the top female high school students in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Ramjit defied expectations, recording an astonishing 25 subject passes—a feat that has placed her among the brightest minds in the region. Her results are nothing short of jaw-dropping:

15 Grade Ones (A’s)

7 Grade Twos (B’s)

3 Grade Threes (C’s)

This stellar performance has sent waves of pride across Guyana and the wider Caribbean, where social media users and educators alike are showering her with praise and admiration.

A Beacon of Excellence

Amisha’s success shines as a testament to discipline, resilience, and determination. Her achievement stands as a powerful symbol for young Caribbean women who continue to break barriers in academics and beyond.

“Show this intelligent young lady lots of love!” cheered one supporter online, capturing the region-wide outpouring of joy and encouragement for her historic accomplishment.

Raising the Bar for CSEC

Each year, CSEC produces inspiring stories of hard work and achievement, but Amisha Ramjit’s results place her in a category reserved for the truly exceptional. Passing 25 subjects at once demonstrates not only her intellect but also her ability to balance the immense pressures of preparation, revision, and performance across a wide curriculum.

Her performance raises the bar for academic excellence across the Caribbean and will no doubt inspire thousands of students preparing for their own examinations in years to come.

The Bottom Line

In a region where education is both a lifeline and a launching pad to opportunity, Amisha Ramjit has carved her name into history as one of Guyana’s—and the Caribbean’s—brightest young scholars.

Today, the message is clear: the Caribbean’s future is in good hands.

Congratulations, Amisha!