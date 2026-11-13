“CULTURE IS CURRENCY!” — CARIBBEAN MUSIC PRODUCER EDDIE PRYNZE CALLS FOR MAJOR INVESTMENT IN REGION’S CREATIVE INDUSTRIES!

MONTSERRAT-BORN MUSIC EXECUTIVE WARNS CARIBBEAN NATIONS ARE UNDERVALUING THEIR OWN TALENT AND MISSING MAJOR ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES IN MUSIC, ENTERTAINMENT, CULTURAL TOURISM AND THE GLOBAL CREATIVE ECONOMY!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — November 13, 2026 | Times Caribbean

Caribbean music producer, songwriter and arranger Eddie “Prynze” Duberry-Allen has delivered a powerful message to governments, entertainers, promoters and cultural organisations across the region: Caribbean culture is not simply entertainment. It is a valuable economic asset capable of generating employment, international revenue and sustainable development.

In a thought-provoking scholarly commentary titled “Culture Is Currency,” the Montserrat-born producer argues that Caribbean nations are failing to fully recognise and invest in one of their greatest resources — their own creative talent.

His central concern is that regional artistes frequently struggle for funding, professional development and fair compensation while substantial resources are directed towards international entertainment.

“Investing in culture is therefore not charity. It is strategy,” Prynze declares.

CARIBBEAN TALENT DESERVES MORE THAN APPLAUSE!

Drawing on his extensive experience working with Caribbean soca and zouk performers, Prynze challenges the region to rethink how it approaches music, festivals, heritage and creative entrepreneurship.

He highlights the international influence of Jamaican reggae, Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival industry and Montserrat’s legendary AIR Studios as examples of the Caribbean’s extraordinary creative potential.

But talent alone is not enough.

Prynze argues that artistes must be equipped with the business knowledge necessary to protect their intellectual property, negotiate contracts, collect royalties, develop brands and compete internationally.

“Professionalizing the creative sector does not weaken authenticity. It strengthens sustainability.”

A BLUEPRINT FOR THE CARIBBEAN CREATIVE ECONOMY!

His commentary outlines several priorities, including stronger arts education, creative business training, cultural incubators, professional recording studios, museums, digital archives and transparent government grant programmes.

He also advocates greater regional collaboration and investment in production facilities that can support musicians, filmmakers, designers, content creators and other cultural entrepreneurs.

According to Prynze, Caribbean festivals and entertainment industries create economic opportunities extending far beyond performers, benefiting hotels, restaurants, transportation providers, vendors, technicians and media professionals.

For smaller territories such as Montserrat, he believes cultural development can become an important pillar of economic diversification.

“CULTURE IS MORE THAN HISTORY. CULTURE IS CURRENCY.”

Prynze’s message is particularly relevant as Caribbean nations seek new opportunities for youth employment, entrepreneurship and export development.

He maintains that governments, educational institutions and businesses must begin treating cultural infrastructure with the same seriousness afforded to traditional economic sectors.

The challenge, he argues, is not a shortage of Caribbean creativity. It is the need to build institutions capable of transforming that creativity into sustainable industries.

THE CARIBBEAN HAS THE TALENT. THE CARIBBEAN HAS THE CULTURE. NOW, PRYNZE SAYS, IT MUST BUILD THE BUSINESS SYSTEMS TO MATCH!

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Caribbean Culture, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Regional Development.

Source: Eddie “Prynze” Duberry-Allen — Culture Is Currency, scholarly commentary.