U.S. DEPORTS RECORD 483,200 PEOPLE IN 2026! HOW MANY CARIBBEAN NATIONALS WERE SENT BACK HOME AS TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN REACHES HISTORIC LEVELS?

MORE THAN 491,000 IMMIGRATION ARRESTS RECORDED AS JAMAICA, HAITI AND OTHER CARIBBEAN NATIONS FACE GROWING PRESSURE — BUT THE EXACT NUMBER OF CARIBBEAN NATIONALS DEPORTED REMAINS UNDISCLOSED!

WASHINGTON, D.C. / BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Times Caribbean

The United States has recorded the highest annual number of deportations in the history of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with 483,200 people deported during Fiscal Year 2026, raising major questions across the Caribbean about how many nationals from the region have been returned to their home countries.

The extraordinary figures, released by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on November 12, reveal that ICE also conducted more than 491,000 immigration arrests during the fiscal year, which ran from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026.

Both figures represent records for the agency, according to DHS. CBS News+1

But while Washington is celebrating what it describes as unprecedented immigration enforcement, a significant question remains unanswered for the Caribbean:

Exactly how many Jamaicans, Haitians, Guyanese, Trinidadians, Dominicans, Kittitians, Nevisians and other Caribbean nationals were among those deported?

The newly announced DHS figures do not provide a comprehensive nationality-by-nationality breakdown, making it impossible to establish an accurate regional total from the announcement alone.

Jamaica facing significant deportation pressures

Jamaica provides one of the clearest illustrations of the growing regional concern.

According to information published by the Jamaica Observer in July 2026, Jamaica received 1,317 deportees from several countries during 2025, including 967 from the United States.

In May 2026, Jamaican Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith disclosed that approximately 2,500 Jamaicans had been confirmed for removal from the United States, although their actual return would depend on logistical arrangements and ongoing legal processes.

That figure represented people identified for deportation, not 2,500 completed deportations during 2026. Jamaica Observer+1

Haiti also experiencing substantial returns

Haiti has faced mounting deportation pressures amid the country’s continuing humanitarian and security difficulties.

According to the Mixed Migration Centre’s 2026 review, 756 Haitian nationals were forcibly returned from the United States during the first six months of 2026, representing a reported 66% increase over the comparable period in 2025.

The report also documented much larger numbers of Haitians returned from the Dominican Republic, highlighting the importance of distinguishing deportations from the United States from those carried out by other countries. Mixed Migration Centre

What about St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean?

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and other Caribbean countries, the full impact of Washington’s latest immigration enforcement figures has not been established.

Although individual deportations and regional return arrangements have been reported, the available DHS announcement does not confirm how many citizens of each Caribbean country were deported during FY2026.

The issue becomes even more complicated because some Caribbean countries have been involved in discussions or arrangements concerning the reception of third-country nationals — people who are not citizens of the receiving country.

In October, Jamaica confirmed that 22 third-country nationals had arrived from the United States under such an arrangement. These individuals should not automatically be counted as Jamaican nationals deported home. Jamaica Gleaner+1

An unprecedented year of enforcement

ICE deportations, FY2026

483,200

Immigration arrests, FY2026

491,000+

ICE deportations: latest two fiscal years

DHS-reported annual figures

0150,000300,000450,000600,000FY2025FY2026

Source: U.S. Department of Homeland Security, November 12, 2026. CBS News

DHS reported that nearly 475,000 of the FY2026 arrests were administrative immigration arrests. The agency also recorded more than 48,000 arrests and approximately 44,000 removals during September alone.

The Trump administration maintains that its immigration enforcement policies are necessary to uphold federal immigration laws and improve public safety.

However, immigration researchers have questioned the government’s accounting methods, particularly the distinction between formal removals, voluntary returns and other departures. Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) has published an analysis suggesting that formal immigration removals followed a different trend from the broader deportation totals presented by DHS. AP News+1

It is also important to recognise that an immigration violation does not necessarily mean an individual has been convicted of a criminal offence.

Caribbean governments face growing questions

For Caribbean governments, the latest announcement raises important questions about immigration cooperation, reintegration programmes, family reunification and the economic consequences of returning nationals.

Many Caribbean citizens have lived in the United States for years, establishing families, careers and financial commitments. Deportation can therefore have consequences extending well beyond the individuals concerned.

Governments may also need additional resources to assist returning nationals with employment, accommodation, documentation and reintegration.

The unanswered regional question is now one of transparency.

How many Caribbean citizens were actually deported during the 2026 fiscal year? Which countries received the greatest numbers? And how many additional nationals remain subject to final removal orders?

Until American immigration authorities or individual Caribbean governments publish comprehensive, verified nationality-specific statistics, no responsible regional total can be stated.

What is confirmed is that the United States has reported an extraordinary escalation in immigration enforcement.

And for Caribbean families with relatives whose immigration status remains uncertain, those figures represent far more than a record-breaking government announcement.

They represent difficult questions about the future of families, communities and Caribbean migration.

Times Caribbean — Regional News. Global Perspective. Caribbean Focus.