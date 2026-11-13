STATIA SETS SIGHTS ON CANADIAN TOURISM MARKET! CARIBBEAN’S “GOLDEN ROCK” STEPS UP INTERNATIONAL PROMOTION TO ATTRACT NEW GENERATION OF TRAVELLERS!

ST. EUSTATIUS SHOWCASES ITS NATURAL BEAUTY, WORLD-CLASS DIVING AND RICH HERITAGE TO OVER 1,000 TRAVEL ADVISERS AS ISLAND STRENGTHENS ITS PRESENCE IN NORTH AMERICA!

ORANJESTAD, ST. EUSTATIUS — November 13, 2026 | Times Caribbean

The Caribbean island of St. Eustatius, affectionately known as “The Golden Rock,” is making a determined push to attract more Canadian visitors, strengthening its international tourism promotion through strategic engagement with travel professionals and potential vacationers.

The St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation (STDF) participated in the One Caribbean Canada + USA Virtual Trade Show on October 1, 2026, connecting with an event that attracted more than 1,000 travel advisers and featured over 27 Caribbean tourism boards alongside major hotel and airline partners.

Hosted by Canadian travel industry platform Spoiled Agent, the event provided an opportunity to showcase Statia as an appealing alternative to traditional mass-market Caribbean vacations.

CANADA EMERGES AS A PROMISING TOURISM MARKET!

The initiative followed Statia’s participation in Ottawa’s 55+ Lifestyle Show, where representatives engaged mature, active travellers interested in authentic cultural experiences, natural attractions and quieter destinations.

Maya Pandt, Director of Tourism for St. Eustatius, described Canada as one of the island’s most promising opportunities for tourism growth.

“Canadian travellers are increasingly looking beyond traditional resort holidays—they want history, untouched nature, and genuine connection, which is precisely what Statia delivers,” Pandt stated.

The virtual trade show presentation was led by STDF communications specialist Erieënne Brandao, with office and finance assistant Christina Hook responding to enquiries from participating advisers.

SMALL ISLAND, EXTRAORDINARY EXPERIENCES!

Statia’s tourism appeal centres on its distinctive natural and historical attractions.

Visitors can explore the spectacular Quill volcano, hike protected trails, discover historic sites in Oranjestad and experience the island’s renowned marine environment, featuring coral reefs, fascinating shipwrecks and exceptional diving opportunities.

Unlike high-volume tourism destinations, Statia promotes a more personal and uncrowded Caribbean experience.

The Tourism Foundation is continuing to strengthen destination training, promotional materials and support for North American travel advisers.

Pandt emphasised that consistent engagement with travel professionals and consumers is essential to building long-term international awareness.

The strategy reflects Statia’s ambition to expand its tourism reach while preserving the natural environment and distinctive heritage that make the island special.

FROM THE GOLDEN ROCK TO CANADA — STATIA IS PUTTING ITS UNIQUE CARIBBEAN EXPERIENCE IN THE INTERNATIONAL SPOTLIGHT!

For more information, visit www.statia-tourism.com.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Caribbean Tourism, Regional Development and Island Destinations.

Source: St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation Media Release, October 2, 2026.