CARILEC ANNOUNCES NEW CHAIRMAN AND BOARD AS REGION TACKLES ENERGY TRANSFORMATION



Wayne Caines of BELCO Takes the Helm; Ruth Forbes Makes History as First Female Vice-Chairman

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO — May 20, 2025 – The Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) has officially announced a new leadership team following the successful hosting of its 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders in Willemstad, Curaçao.

Mr. Wayne Caines, President and CEO of the Bermuda Electric Light Company Limited (BELCO), was elected Chairman of CARILEC’s Board of Directors, succeeding Mr. Roger Blackman, Managing Director of the Barbados Light & Power Company (BLPC), who held the position from January 2023 to May 2025.

Attorney-at-Law, former Cabinet Minister, and C-Suite executive, Mr. Caines brings to the Chairmanship a dynamic blend of public service, corporate leadership

An accomplished Attorney-at-Law, former Cabinet Minister, and C-Suite executive, Mr. Caines brings to the Chairmanship a dynamic blend of public service, corporate leadership, and regional utility insight. He previously served as Vice Chairman of the Board and has led BELCO as its President and CEO for the past five years.

Ruth Forbes, President and CEO of FortisTCI, as CARILEC’s first-ever female Vice-Chairman,

A historic milestone was also achieved with the election of Ruth Forbes, President and CEO of FortisTCI, as CARILEC’s first-ever female Vice-Chairman, marking a progressive step forward in gender inclusion and executive representation within the regional energy sector.

Other Key Appointments to the CARILEC Board:

Mr. Leroy A.E. Abraham , CEO of GRENLEC, was elected to the Board, replacing outgoing Director Clive Hosten , Chief Engineer at GRENLEC.

, CEO of GRENLEC, was elected to the Board, replacing outgoing Director , Chief Engineer at GRENLEC. Mr. Gianni Moreno of Hitachi Energy was elected as Associate Member Director .

of Hitachi Energy was elected as . Mr. Hugo Hodge of HKT Energy was named Alternate Associate Member Director.

Re-elected Directors for 2025–2028 Term:

Mr. Andre Matthias – APUA (Antigua Public Utilities Authority)

– APUA (Antigua Public Utilities Authority) Mr. Clement Williams – SKELEC (St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited)

– SKELEC (St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited) Mr. Vaughn Lewis – VINLEC (St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited)

– VINLEC (St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited) Mr. Hugh Grant – JPS (Jamaica Public Service Company Limited)

Guiding the Region Through a Crucial Energy Transition

CARILEC’s leadership renewal arrives at a time of significant transformation for Caribbean energy providers, as the region intensifies efforts to build climate-resilient, sustainable, and decarbonized power systems. The new Board assumes its role amid growing urgency to adopt clean technologies, smart grid solutions, and innovative strategies to combat rising fuel costs and climate vulnerabilities.

In a statement, CARILEC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting utilities and energy stakeholders through capacity building, advocacy, innovation, and collaboration, with a sharpened focus on regional energy security and environmental stewardship.

As Mr. Caines steps into this critical role, the region looks forward to a new era of energy leadership, inspired by bold vision, strategic partnership, and inclusive growth.

About CARILEC:

The Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) is the leading association of electric utilities, independent power producers, regulators, and energy sector stakeholders in the Caribbean. Its mission is to empower the people of the region through sustainable energy development, policy support, and knowledge-sharing.