CRICKET WEST INDIES APPOINTS LYNFORD INVERARY AS NEW COO, ACTING CEO: A GAME-CHANGING MOVE FOR WEST INDIES CRICKET!

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD – In a bold move that promises to reshape the future of West Indies cricket, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the appointment of Lynford Inverary as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This decision was made by the Board of Directors on September 28, 2024, and signals a new era for the organization.

Starting October 1, 2024, Inverary will step into the COO role, bringing over a decade of invaluable experience with CWI. He will transition into the Acting CEO position on November 1, 2024, following the departure of Johnny Grave. Inverary, born in Guyana and raised in Antigua, has been instrumental in steering CWI’s strategic direction, including the development of the organization’s ambitious 2024-2027 Strategic Plan, aptly named “The Long Run.” This comprehensive plan focuses on governance improvements, cricket development, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

A Visionary Leader with Proven Expertise

Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of CWI, expressed unwavering confidence in Inverary’s leadership abilities, stating, “Lynford brings a wealth of institutional knowledge, paired with the operational capacity to execute with precision.” His impressive credentials include a First-Class Honors Bachelor of Science in Management with a major in International Business from the University of the West Indies and an MBA from the University of South Wales.

Inverary’s track record at CWI speaks volumes; he has led key initiatives such as contributing to the Wehby Report on Governance Reform and overseeing the business planning process for high-impact projects. His adept handling of these crucial tasks has positioned him as a pivotal figure in CWI’s organizational growth.

A New Era for Cricket West Indies

Reflecting on his appointment, Inverary stated, “I embrace this new challenge as a platform to continue contributing to the development of the sport that means so much to me and the people of the West Indies.” His leadership comes at a critical time for CWI, which is poised to embark on an ambitious growth trajectory, revitalizing West Indies cricket for future generations.

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate Inverary’s strategic vision, CWI’s new leadership is set to propel the organization into a transformative phase. With ambitious plans and a focus on development, the future of cricket in the West Indies is looking brighter than ever.