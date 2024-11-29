HONOURABLE DR. GEOFFREY HANLEY CHAMPIONS THE COMMUNITY BEAUTIFICATION AND SAFETY BILL, 2024

by SKNISEditor

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 28, 2024 (SKNIS): The Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Parliamentary Representative for Saint Christopher One, strongly supported the Community Beautification and Safety Bill, 2024, which aims to create a safer and more visually appealing environment for residents across the island.

The Bill, spearheaded by the Ministry of Sustainable Development, seeks to establish a Community Beautification and Safety Authority, a centralised unit described as a “one-stop shop” to tackle a range of community challenges. These include addressing overgrown lots, unsightly structures, public health hazards, and derelict vehicles, all of which pose risks to safety and hinder efforts to modernise communities.

Deputy Prime Minister Hanley emphasised the Bill’s comprehensive approach, which consolidates and strengthens existing fragmented legislation into a cohesive framework designed to bring about meaningful change.

“It looks at the composition of authority so it is a comprehensive approach we are taking as we make sure that our communities are beautiful, remain beautiful and safe,” he said.

The deputy prime minister also highlighted that the legislation is not only relevant in the context of the communities but also has implications for the wider society. He underscored that the legislation is important in the push towards achieving a sustainable island state.

On a community level, Dr. Hanley believes that these efforts will yield positive results.

“I must support this because I live in a community where a lot of abandoned properties exist and as we move towards modernising or revitalising our communities, this is part of what will help us to get there soonest,” he said.

He added that in his constituency, discussions have begun with property owners, and some have granted permission to repurpose their lands.

