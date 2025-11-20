AGRICULTURAL CRISIS DEEPENS: WHISTLEBLOWER REVEALS FARMERS’ FEED SUPPLY OFFICE WAS SHUT DOWN AFTER GOV’T OWED SVG SUPPLIERS OVER $1 MILLION

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The ongoing agricultural crisis has taken a dramatic—and troubling—turn as leaked correspondence has revealed that the recent shutdown of the Farmers’ Feed Supply Office was not due to logistical delays or routine challenges, as officials had quietly suggested, but because the Ministry of Agriculture failed to pay more than $1 million owed to its main regional supplier.

A whistleblower inside the Ministry provided documents showing that the St. Vincent–based supplier issued an urgent demand for immediate settlement of EC $947,260 in overdue balances, along with an additional shipment valued at $136,000 pending payment, pushing the total exposure to over $1 million. The supplier further warned that no future grain shipments would be guaranteed unless a minimum payment of $900,000 was paid forthwith, citing the “delinquency status” of the account.

The letter, signed by Emmanuel Daize, Head of Finance, outlines not only overdue balances but the fact that grain shipments had already been paid for in advance by the supplier—highlighting a growing risk that St. Kitts could face supply cutoffs with regional partners if this trend continues.

This collapse in financial credibility has left farmers stranded, livestock underfed, and agricultural productivity further crippled—just months after Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins loudly boasted about unprecedented progress in food security and agricultural modernization.

ANOTHER SYMPTOM OF MISMANAGEMENT UNDER MINISTER SAMAL DUGGINS

The revelation adds to mounting criticism that the Ministry of Agriculture has been plagued by severe cash-flow problems, poor fiscal oversight, delayed supplier payments, questionable policy priorities, and undelivered promises.

Observers note that this latest scandal follows:

Millions spent on PR-driven launches with little real output

The collapse of the Farmers Market project

Unfulfilled promises of feed price reductions

The stillborn cannabis industry rollout

Stalled partnerships with external agricultural investors

Critics argue that instead of strengthening food security, the Ministry has created deeper dependency and uncertainty. For farmers on the ground, the shutdown was not just an inconvenience—it compromised livestock care and food production cycles.

One poultry farmer, speaking anonymously for fear of retaliation, said:

“We couldn’t get feed for days. Animals don’t wait. This is sabotage by incompetence. They keep blaming systems, but the truth finally come out—they not paying people.”

GOVERNMENT PRIORITIES IN QUESTION

What is perhaps most alarming is the apparent financial delinquency with a major regional supplier—an issue that threatens St. Kitts’ ability to import critical agricultural inputs in the future.

If regional suppliers begin demanding prepayment, suspending credit lines, or refusing new orders altogether, the nation could face a full-scale agricultural collapse.

Economists warn that small nations must fiercely guard their credit relationships.

“Once you lose supplier confidence, you lose your supply chain. That affects food prices, food security, and national stability,” said one regional trade specialist.

This is especially ironic given the government’s frequent PR boasts about turning St. Kitts into a sustainable food-producing powerhouse.

WHERE IS THE ACCOUNTABILITY?

To date, Minister Duggins has issued no public statement explaining:

Why debts ballooned to over $1 million

Why farmers were left without feed

Why no contingency plan existed

Who approved spending priorities that neglected critical imports

The silence speaks volumes.

This crisis was avoidable—not caused by external shocks, but by administrative negligence and failed leadership.

A GROWING PATTERN OF FAILURE

As the agricultural sector continues to deteriorate under Minister Duggins, the public is demanding transparency. With rising livestock losses, stunted crop production, and now proof of unpaid debt shutting down national feed supply, stakeholders are calling for:

A forensic audit of accounts

Immediate settlement of supplier arrears

Public disclosure of agricultural spending

Ministerial accountability or resignation

This is no longer a policy debate—it is a national emergency.

THE FINAL QUESTION

How can a government that cannot pay its feed suppliers claim to be leading a “food security revolution”?

From lofty speeches to shut doors and empty feed shelves, the reality is now undeniable: