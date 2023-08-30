Citizens and Residents Urge Swift Action in Cayon Water Crisis Amid Growing Frustration

Citizens and residents are voicing their deep concern over the severe water crisis gripping the nation, particularly in Cayon village, where residents have been grappling with a distressing situation of five and more consecutive days without access to running water. Urgently addressing the matter, citizens and residents have taken to the airwaves and on social media calling on the Drew Labour Administration to take swift action in alleviating the water crisis.

Citizens and residents’ advocacy for collaboration with private water providers underscores their need for immediate and consistent water supply for the people of Cayon. Stressing the need for rapid strategies and execution emphasizes the urgency of delivering relief promptly to the affected people.

The ongoing challenges with the Cayon health center’s lack of water and functioning toilets further highlight Dr. Drew’s administration’s mismanagement , Incompetence and ineffectiveness in the Health Ministry. These concerns have sparked political activists’ attention, who are increasingly critical of the government’s performance in healthcare delivery.

As the frustration grows among the citizens of Cayon and St. Kitts at large, calls for significant protest action are gaining momentum. The sentiment expressed by a prominent Labour activist in Upper Cayon captures the prevailing mood-“This government no sweet tarl. Dem no nuh wha dem a do. Dem to dam Incompetent!”—discontent with the current administration’s inability to address critical issues and provide efficient governance. The overarching concern remains the wellbeing of the citizens, demanding competent leadership and decisive action to resolve the pressing water crisis.