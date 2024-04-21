PM Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew’s 10-Day Dubai Visit includes Caribelle Batik Gift Exchange while St.Kitts and Nevis grapples with 3 Murders in 48 hours and 11 murders for 2024

****Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew’s recent extended 10-day visit to Dubai has sparked debate and criticism back home. While in Dubai, Prime Minister Drew took the opportunity to engage in diplomatic exchanges, including presenting a piece of art from Caribelle Batik to the H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the United Arab Emirates, a gesture that was warmly received.However, the timing of the Prime Minister’s overseas trip has come under intense scrutiny, particularly amidst a surge in crime and violence back in his home country. During his diplomatic engagements in Dubai, multiple shooting incidents, including three murders, occurred at home, prompting citizens to voice their concerns and frustrations. Calls on radio talk shows for Prime Minister Drew to prioritize domestic issues and spend more time addressing challenges at home have intensified.As criticism mounts, Prime Minister Drew faces the delicate task of balancing his diplomatic responsibilities abroad with the pressing issues facing his nation at home. The juxtaposition of his frequent overseas engagements with the escalating crisis back home underscores the challenges of leadership in navigating both international relations and domestic affairs.