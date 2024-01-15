Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws Issues Urgent Statement on Respiratory Illnesses in St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis, January 13, 2024 – As the Federation grapples with the evolving landscape of respiratory illnesses, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws has issued a critical statement urging citizens to exercise vigilance and adhere to preventive measures. In light of the recent epidemiological report from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr. Laws emphasizes the presence of epidemic levels of acute respiratory diseases in the northern hemisphere, associated with the circulation of the SARS CoV-2 or COVID-19 virus, influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

According to the PAHO report issued on January 8, 2024, SARS CoV-2 activity in the Caribbean subregion, including St. Kitts and Nevis, has remained at low levels over the last four weeks. However, both influenza and RSV activities are fluctuating at moderate levels during the same period. In response, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is actively maintaining robust respiratory surveillance activities to monitor and detect any increase in respiratory infections.

Dr. Laws highlights that SARS CoV-2 is now endemic, and society must learn to live with this type of respiratory tract illness. In December 2023, the Federation reported no laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Still, from January 1 to 12, 2024, the MOH has identified seven laboratory-confirmed cases of SARS CoV-2, one of which was imported.

The Chief Medical Officer acknowledges the steady increase in respiratory illness activity, attributing it to the flu season, the influx of travelers, and mass gatherings during the Christmas season and carnival celebrations. This annual trend typically peaks between January and March.

In her statement, Dr. Laws urges citizens to exercise vigilance and adhere to proven preventive measures. Recommendations include getting an updated influenza vaccine, practicing good hand hygiene, avoiding touching the face, seeking prompt medical attention for flu symptoms, and practicing responsible behavior by staying home from gatherings when experiencing respiratory symptoms.

Dr. Laws concludes her statement by calling on citizens to play their part in reducing respiratory illness activity in the Federation, containing the spread of viral respiratory infections. As the Federation enters 2024, the emphasis is on collective action to maintain the health and wellness of the people.

The Office of the Chief Medical Officer underscores the importance of these measures in safeguarding public health and encourages everyone to contribute to a healthier and safer community.

