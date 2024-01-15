Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Congratulates President-Elect Lai Ching-te on Historic Victory in Taiwan’s Presidential Election

In a heartfelt gesture of diplomatic camaraderie, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis extends warm congratulations to President-Elect Lai Ching-te of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on his remarkable triumph in the presidential election held on January 13, 2024.

President-Elect Lai Ching-te has etched his name in history by securing an unprecedented third consecutive term for the Democratic Progressive Party, a testament to the unwavering support and trust of the Taiwanese electorate. This milestone not only reflects the political prowess of President-Elect Lai Ching-te but also underscores the democratic spirit thriving among the Taiwanese people.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis applauds this achievement, emphasizing the commitment to free and fair elections that epitomizes the shared democratic principles binding the two nations in a longstanding bilateral relationship that spans over 40 years.

The Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, conveyed his heartfelt congratulations, stating, “On behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I extend warmest congratulations to President-Elect Lai Ching-te. This victory not only signifies the trust bestowed upon you by the Taiwanese electorate but their support for the ideals you espouse for your people.”

The enduring friendship and collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan stand as a testament to the strength of their relationship. The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis proudly acknowledges this bond and reaffirms its commitment to fostering resilience and strength in the partnership.

As both nations look forward to the future, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis wishes President-Elect Lai Ching-te every success in guiding Taiwan towards greater prosperity and advancement. This momentous occasion marks not only a personal triumph for President-Elect Lai Ching-te but also serves as a reaffirmation of the shared values and democratic principles that unite St. Kitts and Nevis with Taiwan. The Government looks forward to continuing the journey of mutual respect and cooperation, strengthening the diplomatic ties that have flourished over the decades.

