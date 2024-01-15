Calls for Sports Minister Recall Grow Amidst Neglect of National Basketball Facility: Duggins Accused of Prioritizing Political Agenda over National Interest

Basketball City, [Janaury 15th, 2024] – Previously quiet calls for the recall of Minister of Sports Hon. Samal Duggins are becoming louder and more intensified especially among the Islands Basketball Fraternity. The sports community in St.Kitts is grappling with discontent as the Minister of Sports, Hon. Samal Duggins, prioritizes renovations to sporting facilities in his constituency while the national basketball facility languishes in disrepair. The stark contrast in attention and investment has led to accusations that Minister Duggins is prioritizing his political agenda over the national interest, leaving the island’s basketball fraternity in despair.

While Sports Minister Duggins eagerly spearheads renovations to facilities in his constituency, concerns mount over the deteriorating state of the national basketball facility on Victoria Road. The facility, once a hub for basketball enthusiasts, is now mired in disrepair, with no concrete plans for renovation or the construction of a modern national basketball facility.

Critics argue that Minister Duggins has done little for the upliftment and development of the sport of basketball since assuming office. Not a single basketball facility on the island has received attention, with the national basketball facility notably overlooked. Basketball officials express disappointment, claiming that the new minister has shown minimal interest in the sport’s development and facilities.

The national basketball facility is in dire need of upgrades to meet modern standards. The most significant improvements in recent years occurred under the Team Unity administration, with the facility receiving a facelift in 2021 under then Minister of Sports Hon. Jonel Powell. Powell initiated upgrades within the first six months of taking office, highlighting the stark contrast to Minister Duggins’ near two-year tenure, during which no development or upgrades have been pursued for the antiquated basketball facility at Basketball City.

Basketball enthusiasts and officials are now pleading with Minister Duggins to prioritize the national interest over his constituency and personal political agenda. The neglect of the national basketball facility, a vital asset for the sport’s growth and development, has sparked frustration within the basketball community, who are seeking urgent attention and support from the Minister of Sports.

As the discontent continues to grow, Minister Duggins faces increasing pressure to address the concerns of the basketball fraternity and take meaningful action to revive the national basketball facility, ensuring that the sport receives the attention and support it deserves on a national scale.

