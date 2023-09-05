Charles E Mills Secondary School Principal, Mrs. Eisha Jackson, Makes Unprecedented Plea to Parents via Social Media-Highlights Government Incompetence

In a startling turn of events, the Principal of Charles E Mills Secondary School, Mrs. Eisha Jackson, took to the school’s Facebook page to issue an impassioned plea to parents. Her heartfelt message sheds light on the dire state of government schools in the federation and the immense challenges they face as they kickstart a new academic year. Mrs. Jackson’s post , which was up for at least 47 minutes before it was taken down, highlighted the glaring issues plaguing schools across the federation. As students returned to their classrooms, many institutions were far from ready. Ongoing infrastructural upgrades, including painting, roof repairs, and bathroom renovations, left schools in disarray. Worse still, some schools lacked basic necessities like running water and functional air conditioning units.However, what truly compounded this predicament was the non-delivery of school lunches on time by the school meals program. Delays of up to 4 hours meant that students, eager to commence their studies, were left hungry and frustrated on their first day back.Mrs. Jackson’s message was a heartfelt call to action for parents, urging them to ensure that their children have at least $5 per day in case of emergencies. She emphasized that no child should go hungry or be stranded due to issues with the school meals program or dysfunctional school buses.This unprecedented public appeal highlights the critical need for immediate attention to the state of government schools and the welfare of their students as well as the gross incompetence of the government . It serves as a wake-up call for authorities to address the pressing challenges faced by these institutions to ensure a brighter future for the nation’s youth.