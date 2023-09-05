Nu-Vybes Band’s “People’s Sugar” – A Timeless Soca Anthem from St. Kitts and Nevis

In December 2001, the airwaves of St. Kitts and Nevis were graced with a soca masterpiece that would go on to become not only a national carnival hit but also an anthem that resonated throughout the Caribbean and beyond. “People’s Sugar,” brought to life by the talented Nu-Vybes Band, etched its name in soca history.

The song’s infectious rhythm and catchy lyrics sung by NuVybes Band’s talented and charismatic front man Gregory “Mr. Mention” Hosbson, captured the hearts of listeners, making it an instant sensation during St. Kitts and Nevis’ national carnival. However, its journey was just beginning. In 2002, thanks to Chickys HiFi, the house DJ for the English West Indies tour, “People’s Sugar” transcended borders and became a small island anthem across the Caribbean.

From Jamaica to Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago to St. Lucia, this soca gem had every dancefloor pulsating, and its chorus of “whooo yoooooo…me want sugar!” became a household chant. Fans affectionately began calling Nu-Vybes Band the “Sugar Band” in homage to their iconic creation.

Now, 21 years after its initial release, “People’s Sugar” remains a soca powerhouse, cherished not only in the Caribbean but also on the global stage. It holds its place as the most popular and recognized soca song from St. Kitts and Nevis, a testament to the enduring magic of music that transcends time and boundaries, and a proud achievement for Nu-Vybes Band.