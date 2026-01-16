CFBC CLASS OF 2003 YEARBOOK: A TIME CAPSULE OF TALENT, AMBITION, AND NATIONAL PROMISE

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (SKN Times) — More than two decades later, the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) 2003 Yearbook stands as far more than a collection of student photographs. It is a powerful historical record—capturing a generation of young Kittitians and Nevisians on the brink of adulthood, brimming with ambition, creativity, and a belief in education as the pathway to nation-building.

The yearbook, produced by the Student Development Society and dedicated to the late Mr. Alrick Lake, reflects an era when CFBC was consolidating its role as the Federation’s premier post-secondary institution, nurturing future leaders across arts, sciences, business, education, health, and technical fields .

A TRIBUTE ROOTED IN MEMORY AND PURPOSEThe opening pages set a solemn but inspiring tone with a heartfelt tribute to Mr. Alrick Lake, remembered as a mentor, lecturer, and visionary whose passion for economics and student development left an indelible mark on the institution. The dedication makes clear that the yearbook itself was conceived not merely as a keepsake, but as a lasting memorial to service, intellect, and integrity .LEADERSHIP, VISION, AND STUDENT INITIATIVEMessages from CFBC leadership—including the Principal and Division Heads—underscore the significance of the yearbook as the first of its kind produced by students at the college. The initiative is repeatedly praised as evidence of maturity, leadership, and organisational skill among the Class of 2003, reinforcing the idea that CFBC was shaping not just graduates, but nation-ready citizens .Poetry, reflections, and addresses within the publication speak to themes of transition, resilience, and hope—capturing the emotional gravity of closing one chapter and stepping boldly into the future.

FACES OF A GENERATION

Perhaps the most compelling aspect of the yearbook is its extensive student portrait section. Page after page documents young men and women alongside career aspirations—lawyers, economists, engineers, teachers, psychologists, pharmacists, entrepreneurs, and public servants—many of whom would go on to become familiar names across St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean .The diversity of programmes represented—from Arts, Sciences and General Studies to Technical, Vocational, Management, Teacher Education, and Health Sciences—illustrates the breadth of CFBC’s academic mission at the time and its central role in national human-resource development.

EDUCATORS BEHIND THE SCENES

The yearbook also pays careful attention to lecturers, administrators, and general staff—those who shaped, guided, and supported students daily. Their inclusion reinforces a key message: education is a collective endeavour, sustained by dedication at every level of the institution .

A LIVING ARCHIVE OF NATIONAL HISTORY

Today, the CFBC 2003 Yearbook reads like a living archive—one that documents not only faces and names, but a moment in the country’s educational evolution. It captures a time when hope was handwritten under black-and-white portraits, when ambition was declared without irony, and when the future of St. Kitts and Nevis quietly assembled in classrooms and corridors.As debates continue about the state, direction, and resourcing of CFBC in 2026, the 2003 Yearbook offers a poignant reminder of what the institution has represented—and what it is still capable of producing when students are empowered, supported, and inspired.It is, quite simply, a mirror held up to the past—and a challenge to the present.