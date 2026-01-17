CARICOM IN CRISIS: DREW’S HAITIAN EXCLUSION SPARKS GLOBAL BACKLASH AS DOMINICA’S PM SKERRIT AND SKN FM DENZIL DOUGLAS BREAK RANKS, DEFEND REGIONAL UNITY

CARICOM IN CRISIS: DREW’S HAITIAN EXCLUSION SHATTERS REGIONAL UNITY, TRIGGERS GLOBAL BACKLASH AND OPEN CABINET DISSENT

By Times Caribbean

The Caribbean Community () is facing one of its gravest moral and political crises in recent history following a now-viral declaration by , Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and current Chairman of CARICOM, that his government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United States to accept third-country deportees — with one explosive exception: Haitians.

That single exclusion has detonated outrage across the Caribbean diaspora, Africa, Latin America, Europe, and North America. Critics argue that Drew’s statement is not merely a policy decision, but a fundamental betrayal of CARICOM’s founding principles, an erosion of regional solidarity, and an unprecedented diplomatic affront to — a full CARICOM member and the region’s most historically burdened nation.

A CHAIRMAN AT WAR WITH CARICOM’S CORE VALUES

As CARICOM Chair, Drew does not speak only for Basseterre — he occupies a moral and symbolic position meant to embody unity, shared responsibility, and collective advocacy. His public, categorical rejection of Haitians — while simultaneously agreeing to host deportees from other countries — strikes at the heart of the Community’s ethos.

CARICOM’s foundational ideals rest on unity in diversity, non-discrimination, shared history, and mutual support — particularly for member states facing extraordinary hardship. Haiti, born of the world’s first successful Black slave revolution, has paid a two-century price for its freedom. To exclude Haitians now, critics say, is to compound historical injustice with modern political expediency.

GLOBAL AND REGIONAL BACKLASH

The reaction has been swift and severe. Civil society groups, academics, diaspora organizations, and ordinary Caribbean citizens have condemned the stance as hypocritical, exclusionary, and racially loaded. On social media, Drew’s statement has been framed as a moral collapse — especially jarring given his frequent rhetorical appeals to African ancestry, Black unity, and Caribbean oneness.

But the most devastating rebuke has come from within the Caribbean’s own leadership ranks.

SKERRIT DRAWS A LINE

Prime Minister of Dominica publicly rejected any policy that alienates Haitians, reaffirming his country’s commitment to Caribbean solidarity and humanitarian responsibility. Skerrit’s intervention was widely interpreted as a direct counter to Drew — and an implicit reminder that CARICOM leadership is not a personal platform, but a collective trust.

CABINET FRACTURE: DENZIL DOUGLAS BREAKS RANKS

Most politically damaging for Drew, however, has been the intervention of his own senior cabinet colleague.

Former Prime Minister and current senior foreign affairs minister has publicly opposed the alienation of Haiti, aligning himself instead with Caribbean unity and shared historical consciousness. Douglas’s statement — rooted in Pan-African identity, Caribbean resilience, and collective memory — has been widely praised and sharply contrasts with Drew’s exclusionary posture.

That a senior foreign minister and former head of government would openly distance himself from the Prime Minister on such a sensitive international issue is no small matter. It signals internal discord at the highest levels of government and raises serious questions about who truly speaks for St. Kitts and Nevis on foreign policy.

THE HAITIAN QUESTION — AND THE CARIBBEAN SOUL

This controversy is not occurring in a vacuum. Haiti’s current crisis — political instability, gang violence, economic collapse — is precisely the kind of challenge that tests regional integrity. CARICOM has long positioned itself as Haiti’s advocate on the global stage. Drew’s statement now risks shredding that credibility.

Observers argue that if Haitians are deemed uniquely unacceptable, then CARICOM’s declarations of unity ring hollow. If Haiti can be excluded today, who is next tomorrow?

A LEGACY IN JEOPARDY

For Prime Minister Drew, the political cost is mounting. For CARICOM, the reputational damage could be profound. For Haiti, the message is devastating: membership without solidarity.

What remains is a stark question the region can no longer avoid:

Can a CARICOM Chairman openly reject a CARICOM member and still credibly lead the Community?

As backlash continues to spread and internal opposition hardens, this moment may come to define not only Drew’s chairmanship — but the moral direction of Caribbean leadership itself.