Extended Deadline Announced for Window 1 – Regional MSME Matching Grants Programme

New Application Deadline: Friday, December 5, 2025 at 11:59 PM

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, through the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) Project, is pleased to announce an extension to the Second Call for Proposals under Window 1 of the Regional MSME Matching Grants Programme.

Originally scheduled to close on Friday, November 21, 2025, the application deadline has now been extended to Friday, December 5, 2025 at 11:59 PM.

This extension offers welcome news and a second chance for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that may have missed the original deadline. Eligible MSMEs operating in the Fisheries (including aquaculture), Marine Tourism, and Waste Management sectors in Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent & the Grenadines now have additional time to submit their applications and take advantage of this transformative opportunity.

A Powerful Opportunity for Blue Economy Growth

The Regional MSME Matching Grants Programme provides funding support ranging from USD $5,000 to $25,000 to help enterprises:

Upgrade equipment and facilities

Improve production and processes

Strengthen sustainability and resilience

Expand market reach and competitiveness

Build capacity through training and technical support

Already, MSMEs awarded during the First Call for Proposals are experiencing significant improvements in operations, livelihoods, and business growth, demonstrating the programme’s real impact on the Blue Economy across the region.

Training Support Already Underway

As part of the programme’s commitment to building stronger businesses:

Training sessions are currently underway in Grenada and Saint Vincent & the Grenadines , equipping MSMEs with skills in business development, financial literacy, marketing, and sustainability.

, equipping MSMEs with skills in business development, financial literacy, marketing, and sustainability. Saint Lucia has successfully completed its training series, with participants reporting increased confidence, readiness, and practical knowledge to strengthen their enterprises and prepare competitive grant applications.

A Final Call to Apply

MSMEs are strongly encouraged to take this final opportunity to submit their proposals, strengthen their businesses, and access funding that can transform their future within the Blue Economy.

How to Apply

A short instructional video on how to apply and submit proposals is included with this release to support applicants through the process.

Submit applications via email: ubecgrant@oecs.int

​ Programme details: https://bit.ly/4osxkOV

About UBEC

The Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) Project is a World Bank-funded, OECS-led initiative focused on unlocking the economic potential of marine and coastal resources while promoting environmental sustainability, job creation, and economic resilience across the region.