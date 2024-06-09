“Off Island Again: PM Dr. Terrance Drew in Istanbul, Turkey, Revitalizing St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Program”

**Revitalizing St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Program: PM Dr. Terrance Drew’s Global Outreach**

Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, is on a mission to breathe new life into the nation’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program. Amidst a backdrop of challenges, Dr. Drew has embarked on a series of overseas engagements, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the economic prosperity of his country.After departing from Washington on Friday, Dr. Drew has now safely arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, where he aims to reinvigorate the CBI Program by vigorously promoting its prestigious offerings. His agenda includes meetings with influential business leaders in Turkey, laying the groundwork for revitalizing investor interest in the program.The St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Program has faced significant setbacks since major changes were implemented in January 2023. Compounding the challenges, a RICO lawsuit was filed in the US, casting a shadow over the program’s integrity. However, undeterred by these obstacles, Dr. Drew remains steadfast in his efforts to restore confidence and stimulate investment.In Istanbul, Dr. Drew is scheduled to participate in a CBI Investment forum on Tuesday, providing a platform to engage with potential investors and stakeholders. These interactions aim to foster partnerships and showcase the myriad opportunities available through the CBI Program.Key to Dr. Drew’s strategy is leveraging international partnerships and promoting transparency and accountability within the program. By addressing concerns head-on and championing the program’s strengths, he seeks to reposition St. Kitts and Nevis as a premier destination for global investors seeking citizenship through investment.Dr. Drew’s proactive approach underscores his leadership and determination to navigate the challenges facing the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Program. As he continues his overseas engagements, his unwavering commitment to the program’s success serves as a beacon of hope for the nation’s economic resilience and prosperity.