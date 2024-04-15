CDB Caribbean Development Bank Attorneys Rebuffs St. Kitts and Nevis PM Drew’s Concerns Over President’s Suspension

PM Drew Raises Concerns Over CDB President’s Suspension

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has raised serious concerns over the suspension of Dr. Gene Leon, the President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). Leon’s return to his position at the CDB seems uncertain as questions continue to swirl regarding the handling of whistleblower complaints against him.

Tensions escalated in February after perceived disregard from Canadian Minister Ahmed Hussen, who currently chairs the CDB board of governors, towards concerns raised by nine heads of government from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

In a letter to Hussen, Dr. Drew, in his capacity as chairman of the OECS Authority, expressed concerns about the suspension and the lack of transparency in the process. However, a sharp response from the CDB through a law firm dismissed the concerns as an “internal bank matter.”

Despite efforts to seek clarity, the CDB remains tight-lipped about the ongoing administrative process involving Dr. Leon. The uncertainty surrounding his suspension has led to growing unease among regional governments and stakeholders.

Dr. Drew emphasized the need for urgent action to safeguard the reputation of the CDB and ensure transparency in the decision-making process. However, responses from the CDB and regional leaders have been limited, raising further questions about the handling of the situation.

As the controversy continues, stakeholders await further developments and a clearer understanding of the circumstances surrounding Dr. Leon’s suspension.