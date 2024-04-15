Basseterre Resident Faces Charges Under Electronic Crimes Act

KITANA Ponde, a resident of Basseterre, finds herself in legal trouble as she faces multiple charges under the Electronic Crimes Act for the alleged unlawful dissemination of various messages.

According to a statement from the Police Force, Ponde, who resides on Central Street, has been formally charged with three offenses related to Unlawful Communication.

The charges against Ponde include: Sending an Electronic Communication, namely a Video; Sending an Electronic Communication, namely a Picture; and Sending an Electronic Communication, namely a WhatsApp message with Intent to Harass.

These alleged offenses reportedly took place between November 1st, 2023, and March 28th, 2024. Ponde was formally charged at the Basseterre Police Station on April 12th, 2024.

The charges highlight the seriousness with which authorities are taking matters related to electronic communication and harassment. Ponde will now face legal proceedings as the case progresses through the justice system.