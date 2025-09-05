Here’s a sensational Times Caribbean news article draft:

Guyana-Rooted David Lammy Appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the UK

LONDON, September 6, 2025 — In a historic and groundbreaking moment for Caribbean pride, David Lammy, the son of Guyanese parents, has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, while also serving as Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor. His meteoric rise from Tottenham to the second-highest political office in Britain has electrified the Guyanese diaspora and the wider Caribbean, cementing his place as one of the most influential Black politicians in modern British history.

A Caribbean Son in the Halls of Power

Though born in London, Lammy has never forgotten his roots. He frequently describes his profound connection to Guyana, where he says he feels most at home — enjoying the food, culture, and warm sense of belonging.

“My parents taught me that Guyana is not just where my family comes from — it is a part of who I am. I carry that heritage with me into every role I serve,” Lammy once said.

His story is one of perseverance, intellect, and unyielding determination.

Academic and Legal Trailblazer

Lammy attended The King’s School in Peterborough before studying law at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, where he was called to the bar in 1994. He later became the first Black Briton to study at Harvard Law School, completing a Master of Laws degree that would shape his vision of justice and equality.

Political Career Spanning Two Decades

Lammy’s political career has been defined by resilience. First elected to Parliament in 2000 during a by-election in Tottenham, he quickly rose through ministerial ranks under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, holding portfolios in public health, constitutional affairs, culture, and higher education.

Following Labour’s defeat in 2010, Lammy spent a decade on the backbenches, often speaking truth to power. Though he failed in his 2015 bid to become London’s mayor, he reemerged as a powerful voice under Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who appointed him Shadow Justice Secretary in 2020 and later Shadow Foreign Secretary in 2021.

When Labour stormed back to power in the 2024 UK general election, Lammy was appointed Foreign Secretary. His steady hand on international affairs during turbulent times won him praise across party lines.

Now, in 2025, following a high-stakes cabinet reshuffle, Lammy has ascended to the role of Deputy Prime Minister, a position that places him a heartbeat away from leading the United Kingdom.

Caribbean Pride, Global Excellence

For Guyana and the wider Caribbean, Lammy’s rise is more than personal triumph — it is a powerful symbol of the region’s contribution to global leadership. His appointment comes at a time when voices from the Caribbean diaspora are increasingly shaping policies and debates in the world’s great capitals.

Across Georgetown and beyond, Guyanese are celebrating the success of a son of their soil who never abandoned his Caribbean identity, even while navigating the corridors of power in Westminster.

“This is not just my victory. It is the victory of every Caribbean child who dares to dream, who believes they can rise and lead — no matter where life begins,” Lammy declared.

A Moment That Resonates

David Lammy’s appointment as Deputy Prime Minister is being hailed not just as a political reshuffle, but as a profound moment of history — one that links the struggles and aspirations of Guyanese migrants with the beating heart of Britain’s democracy.

As Lammy takes his seat at the very top of government, the Caribbean diaspora will be watching with pride, hope, and the knowledge that their heritage has helped shape one of the most powerful nations in the world.