CRUISE CRISIS CONTROL? ACTING PM HANLEY & CABINET AND TOURISM TEAMS SCRAMBLE TO REPAIR TOURISM SLUMP AFTER MISSING 1 MILLION VISITOR TARGET AGAIN

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 8, 2025

With the much-touted “1 Million Cruise Visitor” projection sinking like a ship in rough seas, Acting Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley is now leading a high-stakes Cabinet charm offensive to Royal Caribbean in a bid to salvage the next tourist season.

The recently concluded cruise season fell flat, failing to deliver on the government’s loud promises of post-pandemic tourism triumphs. Instead of celebrating a return to pre-COVID highs, the administration is left grappling with a glaring shortfall in cruise passenger arrivals — a political and economic embarrassment for a government that had pegged its tourism recovery narrative on hitting the golden million mark.

On May 7, 2025, Hanley, flanked by Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson and Agriculture and Creative Economy Minister Samal Duggins, met with top brass from Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. Also joining the delegation were senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, SCASPA, and the Urban Development Corporation. The meeting, described by insiders as “urgent but optimistic,” focused on ways to rescue St. Kitts’ slumping cruise sector before it drifts further off course.

Talks centered on reimagining the visitor experience, leveraging new sustainable growth strategies, and reigniting the cruise traffic pipeline to help the Federation rebound in the 2025–2026 season. The goal: recapture the golden era of 1 million annual visitors, last seen before the global shutdown.

But critics are questioning the timing — and the optics.

“Why wait until after the season crashes to act?” one tourism stakeholder asked. “This feels more like panic than planning.”

Still, the Hanley-led initiative may signal a wake-up call for a government accused of resting on inflated projections rather than proactive partnerships. With tourism representing a critical lifeline for the national economy, the Cabinet now faces mounting pressure to turn diplomatic handshakes into docked cruise ships.

Whether this Royal rendezvous will chart a new course or simply delay the inevitable storm remains to be seen.

