Caribbean’s Fisheries Future on the Global Stage: Dr. Marc Williams Sounds the Alarm in Iceland

REYKJAVÍK, ICELAND — The future of the Caribbean’s fishing industry is under intense global scrutiny this week as Dr. Marc Williams, Executive Director of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM), takes the podium at the Second Session of the Sub-Committee on Fisheries Management of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Committee on Fisheries (COFI).

From February 23–27, 2026, global fisheries leaders have converged in Reykjavík, Iceland — but the Caribbean’s voice is resonating with clarity, urgency, and authority.

Fleet Capacity: A Defining Crossroads

Today, Dr. Williams is addressing one of the most consequential issues facing global fisheries: Managing Fishing Fleet Capacity — Status and Way Forward.

His message is both measured and unmistakable: the Caribbean must adopt a broad and flexible approach to managing fleet capacity if it is to safeguard livelihoods, protect marine ecosystems, and secure long-term economic resilience.

In a region where fisheries are not merely economic assets but pillars of food security and coastal survival, the balance between opportunity and overexploitation is razor-thin. Too many vessels chasing too few fish can destabilize stocks, undermine fisher incomes, and accelerate ecological decline.

Dr. Williams’ intervention places the Caribbean squarely in the global debate — not as a passive observer, but as a region advancing solutions grounded in science, governance reform, and community participation.

Blending Science with Local Wisdom

Yesterday, Dr. Williams delivered a powerful presentation on improving conservation and the sustainable use of fish stocks, drawing lessons from effective management practices.

His remarks underscored a principle often overlooked in high-level policy discussions:

“Local knowledge is valuable in multispecies fisheries, where fishers notice changes in species composition, abundance, and size structure. Combining local insights with scientific data can improve decision-making and legitimacy.”

This statement carries profound implications for the Caribbean. The region’s fisheries are largely multispecies, small-scale, and deeply embedded in coastal communities. Scientific stock assessments alone are insufficient; integrating the lived experience of fishers strengthens legitimacy, compliance, and long-term sustainability.

The Four Pillars of Reform

Dr. Williams’ broader advocacy aligns with a strategic framework that includes:

Enhancing data collection to better evaluate fishing capacity and stock status. Strengthening sustainable fisheries management strategies, including marine management areas, gear restrictions, and alternative livelihoods. Implementing co-management approaches within fishing communities to align conservation and economic goals. Expanding Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance (MCS) systems, backed by regional and international cooperation, to combat Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Each pillar represents a shift from reactive management to proactive governance — a transformation that could redefine the trajectory of Caribbean fisheries.

Beyond Economics: The Social Dimension

Dr. Williams is scheduled to address the gathering again tomorrow, where he will examine the social dimensions of fisheries management and the evolving role of Regional Fisheries Management structures.

These themes are critical. Fisheries are not merely biological systems; they are social systems intertwined with poverty reduction, gender equity, youth employment, and climate adaptation. Ignoring these realities risks policy failure.

Why This Matters Now

Climate change, IUU fishing, geopolitical pressures, and market volatility are reshaping global seafood systems. For small island developing states in the Caribbean, the stakes are existential.

By engaging decisively at COFI, the CRFM is ensuring that Caribbean priorities — food security, small-scale fisher livelihoods, ecosystem sustainability, and regional solidarity — are embedded in global fisheries policy conversations.

In Reykjavík this week, the Caribbean is not on the sidelines.

It is shaping the narrative.

And as Dr. Marc Williams makes clear, the future of the industry will depend not on rhetoric, but on bold, coordinated, science-driven and community-anchored action.