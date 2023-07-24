CARIBBEAN AIRLINES INAUGURAL FLIGHT IS THE CULMINATION OF 16 MONTHS OF NEGOTIATIONS WHICH BEGIN UNDER THEN TOURISM MINISTER HON.LINDSAY GRANT

St. Kitts Tourism Authority CEO, Tommy Ellison, has expressed immense pride and satisfaction as Caribbean Airlines’ inaugural flight touched down on the picturesque island destination. This momentous occasion marks the successful culmination of 16 months of arduous negotiations that commenced in early 2022 under the stewardship of former Tourism Minister, Lindsay Grant, and continued under the tenure of Hon. Marsha Henderson.

The first-ever Caribbean Airlines flight to St. Kitts is not only a significant milestone for the island’s tourism industry but also a realization of the vision set forth by former Minister Grant during the tenure of the Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration. The visionary approach of Minister Grant and the continued dedication of the current government have been instrumental in making this dream a reality.

The introduction of Caribbean Airlines’ services to St. Kitts is expected to unlock new opportunities for the island’s tourism sector. With its well-established regional network and international connectivity, Caribbean Airlines can act as a powerful catalyst in attracting more tourists and bolstering the local economy.

The seamless collaboration between the public and private sectors, as well as the unwavering commitment of all stakeholders, played a pivotal role in securing this new air link. As the Caribbean Airlines flights become a regular affair, St. Kitts is poised to witness an upswing in visitor arrivals, offering travelers a chance to explore the island’s rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality.

The inaugural Caribbean Airlines flight to St. Kitts stands as a testament to the power of vision, perseverance, and collaboration. It symbolizes a new era of opportunities for St. Kitts’ tourism industry and underscores the remarkable potential of this enchanting Caribbean destination on the global stage.