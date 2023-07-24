FORMER TOURISM MINISTER GRANT PLEASED WITH FRUITION OF HIS VISION AS ST.KITTS NEVIS BECOMES A CARIBBEAN AIRLINES DESTINATION AFTER 16 MONTH OF DISCUSSION WHICH BEGAN IN EARLY 2022

Former Tourism Minister Lindsay Grant expressed his delight as he witnessed the inaugural Caribbean Airlines flight touch down in St. Kitts, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards tourism recovery. The successful culmination of 16 months of arduous negotiations, spearheaded by Grant himself back in early 2022, resulted in the crucial agreement to ensure additional airlift to the Federation amidst the challenging aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.Tourism Authority CEO Tommy Ellison highlighted the fact that negotiations with Caribbean Airlines began some 16 months ago under then Minister of Tourism Lindsay Grant. Those negotiations continued and was finalized in 2023 . Like the Venture Deeper Campaign the Caribbean Airlines negotiations was an initiative of the Lindsay Grant led Ministry of Tourism and Tourism Authority. Grant actually signed off on the Venture Deeper in January 2022. That campaign now forms the basis of the thrust for St.Kitts International Tourism Marketing and Promotion Throughout the pandemic, St. Kitts and Nevis, like many other nations, faced severe setbacks in its tourism industry. However, with foresight and determination, the government saw opportunities to revitalize this key economic sector. Recognizing that increased airlift is fundamental to stimulating tourism, Minister Grant initiated negotiations with Caribbean Airlines, aiming to forge a mutually beneficial partnership.The newly established air route not only connects the Federation to other Caribbean destinations but also opens doors to international travelers from farther afield. This enhanced connectivity is expected to attract a fresh wave of tourists, fostering a much-needed boost to local businesses and livelihoods. As the first flight landed, it symbolized hope and progress, signifying a new chapter in the country’s tourism journey.Minister Lindsay Grant’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth have earned him accolades from stakeholders across the tourism and aviation industries. The success of these negotiations has not only underscored the importance of collaboration between governments and private sector entities but has also positioned St. Kitts and Nevis as an attractive destination, ripe for rediscovery by travelers seeking unforgettable experiences. As the Federation embraces this new beginning, optimism fills the air, echoing the resilience and determination that will undoubtedly drive its tourism industry towards a brighter, more prosperous future.