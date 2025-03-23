UK Government Sparks Outrage with Yet Another Visa Fee Hike!

⁶

LONDON – The UK Home Office has ignited a firestorm of backlash after announcing yet another increase in visa fees, hitting students, visitors, and travellers with higher costs starting April 9, 2025. This latest move has been branded as “exploitative” by critics, who argue it will further burden international students and deter visitors from choosing the UK as a destination.

Under the new pricing scheme, the cost of a student visa for main applicants and dependents will jump from UK£490 to UK£524—a seven per cent increase. The same rise applies to the Child Student visa. This follows a dramatic price surge in October 2023, when student visa fees skyrocketed by more than a third, already straining the pockets of aspiring students worldwide.

“This is a blatant money grab by the UK government,” fumed one international student advocate. “First, they made it harder for students to bring their families, and now they’re squeezing them even further with relentless fee hikes.”

Visitor visa and electronic travel authorisation fees are also set to rise, making travel to the UK even more expensive. Experts warn that these increases could make Britain less attractive for international students and tourists, damaging its reputation as a global hub for education and tourism.

The announcement has sparked calls for urgent intervention, with student unions and travel organisations urging the Home Office to reconsider. “The UK risks pricing itself out of the global education market,” warned a senior university official. “This constant fee gouging sends the wrong message to talented students who contribute billions to the economy.”

With frustration mounting and international students facing yet another financial blow, the question remains—how much more can they take before choosing alternative destinations?

Stay tuned for further updates as the controversy unfolds.

